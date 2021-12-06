Binance Smart Chain and Animoca Brands Form $ 200 Million Fund for GameFi Projects

Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and Animoca Brands are launching a $ 200 million investment program to incubate early cryptocurrency-focused gaming projects powered by BSC.

BSC and Animonica announced on December 6 that they will jointly invest up to $ 100 million each to support gaming projects in the GameFi sector.

BSC, one of the largest blockchain ecosystems, will invest from its $ 1 billion accelerator in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Non-Financial Tokens (NFT) and GameFi. The fund was created earlier this year to expand BSC ecosystem services and spur massive adoption in the fintech sector.

Animoca Brands is a major player in blockchain gaming and the open metaverse working to provide ownership through NFTs and games. The firm has invested in major NFT-related projects including Axie Infinity, OpenSea, Bitski, Harmony and others.

“Through this co-investment, BSC-based projects will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience from leading gaming giants such as Animoca Brands, as well as opportunities to collaborate with blockchain experts from the BSC community,” said BSC Investment Director Gwendoline Regina.

GameFi, a mixture of games and DeFi, has recently become one of the buzzwords in the cryptocurrency industry alongside the concept of the metaverse. GameFi refers to funding for video games and operates on a “play to make money” model, not a “play to win” model.

A number of major cryptocurrency companies and investment firms have invested in GameFi over the past couple of months, including cryptocurrency exchange Huobi, Solana Ventures, FTX, Sanctor Capital and others.