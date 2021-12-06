Binance Will Support Ethereum Hard Fork and Stacks Update

Bitcoin exchange Binance has announced support for the Arrow Glacier Ethereum hard fork, which will take place at block # 13,773,000 around December 9, 2021.

During the update, the only proposal for improving the Ethereum EIP-4345 network will be implemented. It introduces a delay in activating the difficulty bomb until May 2022.

A new Proof-of-Work consensus testnet called Sepolia will also be launched.

The Binance team has warned that it will close deposits and withdrawals for all tokens on the Ethereum blockchain five minutes before the hard fork. The event will not have any impact on asset trading. No new tokens will appear based on its results.

The possibility of making deposits and withdrawing assets will open when the exchange specialists are convinced of the stability of the updated network.

Binance also announced support for the SIP-012 update on the Stacks network. It will take place on Bitcoin block # 713,000 on Tuesday, December 7th at approximately 2:00 AM UTC.

Deposits and withdrawals of native STX tokens will be terminated by the exchange one hour before the update. The team will return functions after they consider the network to be stable.

Recall that in early December, Binance announced support for “network updates and hard forks” of the Avalanche, Tezos and Theta Network projects.

