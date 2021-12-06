Bitcoin falls to 42,000 – reasons and consequences for Ethereum

The cryptocurrency market experienced a large-scale collapse caused by the fall in the bitcoin (BTC) rate. It pulled altcoins along with it, but Ethereum (ETH) managed to gain a foothold in relation to the first cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin began to “storm” on the night of December 4 – at the moment the rate of the first cryptocurrency dropped to $ 42 thousand, this is the minimum price since October 1. According to data from the WhiteBIT crypto exchange, as of 13:00 on December 6 one token is traded at $ 47.3 thousand… Over the past day, bitcoin has fallen in price by 3%.

This led to the fact that in a day bidders lost over $ 2.5 billion (most of all – on transactions with Bitcoin and Ethereum, $ 1 billion and $ 621 million, respectively). According to Coinglass, the margin positions of 400,000 traders were forcibly liquidated.

However, other investors took advantage of the fall in Bitcoin quotes… December 4, a well-known supporter of cryptocurrencies, President of Salvador Nayyib Bukele reportedthat his country acquired another 150 coins at an average price of $ 48.5 thousand. The Bitcoin treasury of this state now contains 1270 BTC with a total value of over $ 60 million.

Fall aftermath

The Bitcoin crash has traditionally hit other cryptocurrencies as well. In particular, “ether” dropped to $ 3500 at the moment, but corrected to $ 3970 by December 6. In addition to stablecoins, other coins from the top 10 in terms of capitalization continued to fall, but the Terra (LUNA) token managed to get into the top ten largest cryptocurrencies in the world for the first time.

In three days, the total market capitalization lost 18.5%, since Friday it fell by $ 500 billion – up to $ 2.2 trillion. However, bitcoin continues to dominate the market, its share is 41.2%, and ether’s share is 21.5%.

At the same time, the Ethereum rate in relation to Bitcoin rose to a three-year high – on December 6, the pair ETH / BTC hit 0.0853 (the highest since May 2018). It later rolled back to 0.0831.

However, due to the large-scale closure of positions in the market, the commission on the Ethereum network has grown even more. Gas price is 1000 Gwei, approves journalist Colin Wu, citing data from Nansen.

What caused it?

The fall took place against the background of instability that has been observed in the financial markets for several weeks. But on December 3, after the news of slower job growth in America and the spread of the Omicron strain of coronavirus global equities and US benchmark bond yields fell further.

But cryptanalyst Michael van de Poppe explains the fall of bitcoin is even easier. According to him, this was due to unfulfilled expectations from the “bullish” growth of bitcoin in December and the subsequent correction of the market.

As already reported by OBOZREVATEL, Australian scientists have called “ether” the best tool for saving capital from inflation. They conducted research and concluded that after the last update, the second cryptocurrency will significantly slow down its growth.