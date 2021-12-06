“Bitcoin is here for a long time.” Senator Lammis calls cryptocurrency a standard :: RBC.Crypto

Wyoming Republican Says Altcoins May Not Be As Decentralized As A Major Digital Asset

Wyoming Republican Senator Cynthia Lammis in an interview CNBC reported that bitcoin is a standard and therefore will not disappear anywhere in the near future, unlike other cryptocurrencies. Lammis argues that altcoins may not be as decentralized as bitcoin.

“Bitcoin is the standard. Other cryptocurrencies need to be valued differently, because they were created differently, ”the senator said.

Late July Lammis assertedthat the depreciation of the US dollar is accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. According to the senator, this is the stupidest and most inflationary way to push people to use digital assets.

In June, Lammis announced the purchase of bitcoin at the bottom. She added that she will continue to invest in the cryptocurrency as its price declines. The senator also called the advantages of bitcoin. The digital coin could contain the devaluation of the US dollar and other fiat currencies, she said.

