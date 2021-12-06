Bitcoin is the first cryptocurrency and a key element of the cryptoindustry

Photo: EPA / UPG

A small excursion into history

It all started back in 2008 with the sending of a person (or a group of people) under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto among a small group of people, the so-called cypherpunks. The newsletter included a document called Bitcoin White Paper and contained 8 pages of description and 1 page of materials used. The document described the peer-to-peer payment network protocol.

In fact, Satoshi proposed the first fully truly decentralized payment system in the history of mankind, which did not need the control of the state or any other central bodies and forms. The system protocol was based on the use of electronic tokens (or native tokens) called Bitcoins. And the emission of the tokens themselves was organized algorithmically and completely decentralized. In other words, no one, not even the creator (s) of the system, could control or influence the emission process. As a result, Bitcoins have demonstrated that they have all the properties inherent in cash.

The security and non-censorship of the system was based on the HashCash algorithm, which was not an invention of Satoshi Nakamoto. It was developed by Adam Back in 1997 to protect email from spam and DoS attacks. The algorithm provided the ability to control the work done and later became known precisely as the Proof-Of-Work or Proof-Of-Work. It is this algorithm that is basic in cryptocurrency mining.

The proof of the work done was as follows – to access the server, you first need to perform a certain computational task, where there are many solutions, but there is no algorithm that allows you to find all solutions at once or somehow optimize the search process. Absolutely for each solution it is necessary to carry out calculations separately. On the other hand, the verification of the already found solution took negligible time in relation to the one that was spent on its search. This protected the server from spam attacks.

Before Satoshi Nakamoto, there were several predecessors who tried to build an economic model into the HashCash algorithm. For example, Hal Finney, Nick Szabo, who later became active participants in the Bitcoin network, had hatched the idea of ​​electronic money even before its appearance. But only on October 31, 2008, with the publication of the Bitcoin White Paper, the world received a new technology.

The emission model of tokens, Bitcoins, is deflationary constructed with a finite number of issued tokens of 21 million. Today, 18.88 million have already been issued (mined), which is almost 90% of the total issue, and it is predicted that the issue will be completed in the year 2140.

Bitcoin launch and recognition

On January 3, 2009, the first Bitcoin block appeared, in which 50 bitcoins were generated.

The first block differs from the rest in that it has no predecessor. All blocks are cryptographically linked with each other, with the exception of the first block, which has no reference to the previous one. The first block is called Genesis Block, in which Satoshi Nakamoto wrote information from the headline of the British edition of The Times of that day “The Times 03 / Jan / 2009 Chancellor on brink of second bailout for banks”. This can be translated as “January 3, 2009, Chancellor on the cusp of a second bank bailout”.

Perhaps, just at the beginning of the height of the large-scale global financial crisis, it was a kind of trolling of the current financial system.

Further, other programmers and specialists in cryptography joined the process. On January 12, 2009, Satoshi sent the first transaction on the blockchain (10 Bitcoins) to Hal Finney, the above mentioned Bitcoin enthusiast.

By the end of the year, Bitcoin – the first cryptocurrency in the world – was gradually penetrating specialized communities – forums of geeks, developers, and simply encryption enthusiasts. In the fall of 2009, they discussed how much Bitcoin could cost, and for 1 dollar they gave 1300 Bitcoins. Naturally, then no one could have imagined what the future was for the first digital decentralized currency.

In May 2010, a legendary event took place in the crypto world, about which a lot is written and talked about at events. For 10,000 BTC, developer Laszlo Heinitz bought two pizzas worth about $ 40. This was the first ever transaction to exchange a real product for a cryptocurrency. At the current exchange rate, the volume of this operation is approximately $ 600 million! Every year on May 22 (purchase day), the crypto community around the world celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day.

In July 2010, the Bitcoin exchange began operating in Japan, where all major world trading took place. A little later, an equally important exchange opened on the territory of the CIS.

Thus, until 2013, Bitcoin – the first in the history of cryptocurrency – was such a dark horse, a toy, known only in narrow circles of people and was not taken seriously by the general public. For fun, programmers threw hundreds and thousands of Bitcoins to each other, communicated only on narrow-profile forums. And coins could be mined with an ordinary home computer.

And only when mining began to acquire industrial scale, the complexity of the network began to grow, competition increased. This led to the development of specialized equipment, ASICs, ASICs. This is a specialized chip that is aimed at fulfilling narrowly targeted tasks that allows you to find a solution much more efficiently than the standard computer architecture.

At that time, Ukraine played a big role in the development of the mining industry.

So, in the spring of 2013, immigrants from Ukraine – the founders of the BitFury company developed innovative ASIC chips with low power consumption. They did not use third-party modules, all development was done from scratch. Soon, the number of batches of chips began to go into the millions, and the market continued to develop.

Until 2014, Ukraine occupied about 30% of the Bitcoin mining market, and in some moments even had more than 50% of the entire network capacity in the world, and all this was processed by the GHash.IO mining pool, which was also created by the Ukrainian team.

How the Bitcoin network works, the mining process

The Bitcoin network is completely decentralized, peer-to-peer and anonymous. Peer-to-peer means peer-to-peer, that is, all participants are equal to each other and there is no single control center. Data integrity is ensured by the blockchain, network security by its power (hash rate), and balances and transactions – by cryptography based on electronic digital signatures. Data exchange takes place directly between clients, without the use of a third party.

The basis of the system is the consensus algorithm, which includes all of the above and some other technologies. It is the consensus algorithm that is the main innovation of Satoshi Nakamoto. This algorithm allows all ecosystem participants to enter into a consensus. First of all, miners, who are the main “force”, a guarantee of security, non-censorship and integrity.

How can you mine Bitcoin? To calculate mathematical problems, you need to have a computing hardware complex, today it is already professional equipment, and special software. You can mine on your own or combine with other miners into a pool.

It is much easier to solve the hashing problem with joint capacities, and as a result, getting a new block comes out much more often – a reward. The mined coins are divided between the participants of the pool according to the power of their participants.

Bitcoin prospects

After the appearance of the first digital currency, tens of thousands of other cryptocurrencies entered the market – both simple clones copying the Bitcoin network, and completely new decentralized technologies. These coins are called altcoins. But the leadership of Bitcoin, its primacy, has not yet been challenged by any, even the most innovative and technological altcoin, both in terms of use in cryptoeconomics and in terms of capitalization.

As already mentioned, Bitcoin has a limited emission, and the demand for it is constantly growing – as a result, its market capitalization is also growing, and, accordingly, the rate.

Bitcoin in its essence is most similar to gold, it is rare, free, has no borders, value in itself, and not a derivative asset like all fiat currencies. But Bitcoin is better than gold because it outperforms it in many ways, which makes it the best money to win against absolutely hopeless fiat currencies. Bitcoin is free to store and virtually free to transfer over any distance 24/7, is perfectly divisible into one hundred million particles, and has instant liquidity with no cost.

Bitcoin is the very first cryptocurrency and the first technology to essentially introduce the concept of private property in the digital space. Property in the real world is severely limited by default and is constantly losing ground; it can also always be challenged in court and is far from always fair. Digital property is something completely new, digital property truly has no limits or boundaries.

It should be noted that there is still no full adoption of cryptocurrencies at the legislative level. So far, only individual countries are fully introducing Bitcoin into their economies. But the legal regulation of cryptocurrencies is already being actively developed, as they confidently tactically take their place in the financial markets. It is important to understand that for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, regulation is not important and vital, they are absolutely self-sufficient systems without the participation of traditional government institutions.

You need to understand the following key point – progress is irreversible in society, not a single technology has yet been reversed. It will be the same with the adoption of cryptocurrencies. This does not mean that they will replace conventional fiat money overnight and without resistance. But they will penetrate into society deeper and deeper over time.