Bitcoin whales start hunting for stops in the market

Analysts believe that traders on cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges have lost their positions due to whales hunting for stops

On Saturday, December 4, Bitcoin plummeted, triggering a massive liquidation of leveraged positions. The order books, as well as statistics from various resources including Coingecko, suggest that the fall may have been orchestrated by whales using a variety of manipulative tactics, including stop hunting.

“Something strange is happening in the market. It’s not just selling, it looks like big traders are trying to manipulate the market (albeit in a modest way). My advice is, don’t try to trade now. ” wrote Eric Wall, investment director at Arcane Assets, tweeted.

Large players, the so-called whales, from time to time resort to market manipulation, throwing small traders out of the market.

Read also: Analysts told where the whales are investing

Leveraged traders suffer the most. They deposit a small amount into the account, and borrow the rest from an exchange or trading platform. If the market goes against them, they instantly lose their entire deposit, and the exchanges forcefully liquidate their position in order to preserve their capital.

According to coinglass (formerly Bybt), over the past 24 hours the volume of liquidated positions exceeded $ 320 million, while the largest liquidation in the amount of $ 5.6 million took place on the OKEX exchange in the ETH / USDT (swap) pair. Almost 75 thousand positions were closed by stops.

Liquidation data. Source coinglass

What is stop hunting

When someone tries to influence price dynamics and deliberately distort the real picture in the market, this behavior is called market manipulation. There are a lot of manipulative tactics, including launder trading, stop hunting, whale spoofing, and “pump and drop” schemes. Cryptocurrency markets are almost unregulated, which allows unscrupulous players to manipulate prices with impunity.

Whales create a large number of sell orders, thus lowering the value of the coin and triggering the triggering of stop-losses set by traders to limit losses. They are automatically triggered when the price reaches a certain level. As a result, the asset quickly and sharply depreciates, and the whales redeem it again, but at a reduced price. The market is recovering, small traders who have been knocked out by the footsteps are left behind. This tactic is called stop hunting and is considered one of the ways to manipulate the market. Investors usually use technical analysis to determine the stop loss level.

See also: Exchanges and whales control almost 50% of all bitcoins – research

How to escape stop hunters

To make sure that the market is being manipulated, you need to study the order books. However, they often contain intermediate information, so it is worth paying attention to other data as well. For example, you can study statistics on resources such as Coingecko or Coinmarketcap. Decisions are better based on historical trends rather than short-term market movements. Decentralized exchanges do not use order books, which reduces the risk of manipulation such as hunting for stops.

Have something to say? Write to us or join the discussion in our Telegram channel.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.