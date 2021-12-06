Bloomberg spoke about the dispute between Lavrov and Blinken over Ukraine

Lavrov and Blinken argued on December 1, the day before the official meeting, which lasted 40 minutes. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported its details. The parties discussed the international agenda and topical issues of relations between Moscow and Washington. Ignoring Russia’s legitimate concerns, as well as “dragging Ukraine into the US geopolitical games against the background of the deployment of NATO forces” in the immediate vicinity of Russian borders will have “the most serious consequences” and force Moscow to retaliate, the report said.