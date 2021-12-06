Bloomberg spoke about the dispute between Lavrov and Blinken over Ukraine

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov had an argument at a meeting in Stockholm in the presence of members of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. Diplomats hotly discussed Ukraine and the events of 2014.
During an informal dinner, Lavrov said that the events in Ukraine in 2014 were a coup d’etat from the point of view of Russia. The minister also argued that NATO and the European Union “suppress dissent and threaten Russia,” the sources said.
Blinken responded by recalling that forces loyal to the former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych fired at peaceful demonstrators in Kiev, then 100 people were killed. After these events, Yanukovych disappeared and ended up in Russia.
The article mentions the reaction of the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova to this dispute.
“Fabulous news arrives: Ukrainian ‘sources’ reported how Kuleba and Blinken put Lavrov in his place during an informal dinner, and Victoria Nuland said that many Russians want to live in a country like Ukraine. Complete intellectual dysfunction of Western curators and their Ukrainian protégés, ”she wrote on Facebook.
Lavrov and Blinken argued on December 1, the day before the official meeting, which lasted 40 minutes. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported its details. The parties discussed the international agenda and topical issues of relations between Moscow and Washington. Ignoring Russia’s legitimate concerns, as well as “dragging Ukraine into the US geopolitical games against the background of the deployment of NATO forces” in the immediate vicinity of Russian borders will have “the most serious consequences” and force Moscow to retaliate, the report said.
“An alternative to this, as Sergei Lavrov emphasized, could be long-term security guarantees on our western borders, which should be considered as an imperative requirement,” the department added.
On December 7, a meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States will also take place via video link.
The administration of Joe Biden notes that he intends to discuss with Vladimir Putin the situation around Ukraine and declare his concern about Russia’s military activity near the borders with Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing a White House spokesman.
Putin’s aide Yuri Ushakov, in turn, said that the presidents will discuss bilateral relations, the implementation of the Geneva agreements, the situation in Afghanistan, Iran, Libya, Syria and Ukraine.
Putin also suggested holding talks on reaching agreements that would exclude further NATO advance eastward and the deployment of weapons that threaten Russia’s security in the immediate vicinity of its territory. Earlier, he called the deployment of the military infrastructure of Western countries in Ukraine a “red line”, Biden later said that he would not recognize “no one’s red lines.”