Boeing 737 MAX 8 makes its first passenger flight with one of its engines fully fueled by environmentally friendly fuel

The US aerospace sector has taken a new “evolutionary leap”. United Airlines organized the flight of the Boeing 737 MAX 8, one of the two engines of which ran exclusively on “renewable” fuel extracted from biological and other waste, carbon dioxide and other organic components – the so-called. Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The demonstration flight took place the other day, testing was carried out on an airliner that made a standard scheduled flight from Chicago to Washington with 115 passengers on board. These included United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby and GE Aviation CEO John Slattery. The LEAP-1B engines, capable of running on both fossil fuels and SAF, were developed by CFM International, jointly owned by GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.

SAF is considered as a replacement for conventional jet fuel and is synthesized from vegetable and animal fats, carbon dioxide, food and other waste instead of oil. It is expected that the use of such fuels will reduce the carbon footprint arising from the operation of aircraft. At the moment, different types of SAF can reduce the carbon footprint by 20 to almost 100% compared to aviation kerosene. Reducing the carbon footprint is achieved primarily at the stage of fuel production, and not during its combustion.

According to the standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM), under normal conditions, the use of such fuels is still allowed only in a mixture with classic fuels with a 50/50 ratio. Nevertheless, the organizers of the experiment claim that the fuel used this time was chemically almost 100% identical to the conventional fuel used by airliners.

For the flight, one tank was filled with 1893 liters of SAF, the second with the same amount of classic fuel. The ultimate goal is to develop a fuel that can be used without modifying existing engines. The main problem was called bureaucracy – in order to obtain approval for commercial use, you will have to go through many standardization and certification procedures.

GE Aviation is already partnering with Emirates Airlines to test an airliner operating exclusively for SAF. Trials are expected to begin next year.