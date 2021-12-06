https://ria.ru/20211207/kholod-1762479328.html
Briton Mwamba who fought with Russia remained a stutterer
British soldier who “held back” Russia froze to death in Estonia and became a stutterer – Russia news today
Briton Mwamba who fought with Russia remained a stutterer
The British soldier filed a lawsuit against the country’s Ministry of Defense because of a business trip to Estonia, after which he allegedly began to stutter and “speak indistinctly.” About this … RIA Novosti, 07.12.2021
2021-12-07T01: 15
2021-12-07T01: 15
2021-12-07T01: 15
in the world
Estonia
UK Department of Defense
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/10/1601535463_0:156:2390:1500_1920x0_80_0_0_045aebc3175bf1b4db33055141704dec.jpg
MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The British soldier filed a lawsuit against the country’s Ministry of Defense because of a business trip to Estonia, after which he allegedly began to stutter and “speak indistinctly.” According to The Daily Mail, Derby’s Chileshe Mwamba has filed a lawsuit with the High Court of London for £ 860,000 (about $ 1.1 million). Coldstream Guard, was sent to Estonia in November 2017 as part of the operation to “contain Russian aggression in the Balkans” (as in the text, the newspaper may have confused the Balkans with the Baltic. December 3 – As the article says, while on duty, Mwamba was exposed to “extreme cold” and suffered hypothermia, as a result of which he began to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and stuttering. low temperature led to the appearance of serious speech defects, although the publication indicates that Mwamba suffered from mild stuttering As a child, however, according to the serviceman’s lawyers, it was hypothermia in Estonia that aggravated his condition. According to archival weather reports, the temperature in Estonia during Mvamba’s stay did not drop below minus four degrees Celsius.
https://ria.ru/20210607/soldaty-1736003585.html
https://ria.ru/20211118/velikobritaniya-1759645270.html
Estonia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/10/1601535463_180-0:2911:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f0bb0cb4fd29c62e78eecb344117ac96.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, estonia, british defense ministry
British soldier who “held back” Russia froze to death in Estonia and became a stutterer
Chileshe Mwamba of Derby has filed a lawsuit in the High Court of London for £ 860,000 (about $ 1.1 million) in damages.
June 7, 14:31
Media: drunk NATO soldiers were removed from the train at the Russian-Estonian border
It is reported that the 31-year-old Royal Engineers’ Corps soldier, who previously served in the Coldstream Guard, was sent to Estonia in November 2017 as part of an operation to “contain Russian aggression in the Balkans” (as in the text, the newspaper may have confused the Balkans with the Baltic. – ed.), he was on a business trip from November 10 to December 3.
As the article says, while on duty, Mwamba was exposed to “extreme cold” and suffered hypothermia, as a result of which he began to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and stuttering.
At the same time, the publication indicates that Mwamba suffered from mild stuttering in childhood, however, according to the serviceman’s lawyers, it was hypothermia in Estonia that aggravated his condition.
According to archival meteorological reports, the temperature in Estonia during Mwamba’s stay did not drop below minus four degrees Celsius.
November 18, 15:00
Britain will send a company of engineering troops to the Polish-Belarusian border