British soldier who "held back" Russia froze to death in Estonia and became a stutterer

MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The British soldier filed a lawsuit against the country’s Ministry of Defense because of a business trip to Estonia, after which he allegedly began to stutter and “speak indistinctly.” According to The Daily Mail, Derby’s Chileshe Mwamba has filed a lawsuit with the High Court of London for £ 860,000 (about $ 1.1 million). Coldstream Guard, was sent to Estonia in November 2017 as part of the operation to “contain Russian aggression in the Balkans” (as in the text, the newspaper may have confused the Balkans with the Baltic. December 3 – As the article says, while on duty, Mwamba was exposed to “extreme cold” and suffered hypothermia, as a result of which he began to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and stuttering. low temperature led to the appearance of serious speech defects, although the publication indicates that Mwamba suffered from mild stuttering As a child, however, according to the serviceman’s lawyers, it was hypothermia in Estonia that aggravated his condition. According to archival weather reports, the temperature in Estonia during Mvamba’s stay did not drop below minus four degrees Celsius.

MOSCOW, December 7 – RIA Novosti. The British soldier filed a lawsuit against the country’s Ministry of Defense because of a business trip to Estonia, after which he allegedly began to stutter and “speak indistinctly.” Reported by The Daily Mail.

Chileshe Mwamba of Derby has filed a lawsuit in the High Court of London for £ 860,000 (about $ 1.1 million) in damages.

It is reported that the 31-year-old Royal Engineers’ Corps soldier, who previously served in the Coldstream Guard, was sent to Estonia in November 2017 as part of an operation to “contain Russian aggression in the Balkans” (as in the text, the newspaper may have confused the Balkans with the Baltic. – ed.), he was on a business trip from November 10 to December 3.

As the article says, while on duty, Mwamba was exposed to “extreme cold” and suffered hypothermia, as a result of which he began to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder and stuttering.

The British Department of Defense acknowledged responsibility for the hypothermia of the military, but did not agree that it was the exposure to low temperatures that led to the appearance of serious speech defects.

At the same time, the publication indicates that Mwamba suffered from mild stuttering in childhood, however, according to the serviceman’s lawyers, it was hypothermia in Estonia that aggravated his condition.

According to archival meteorological reports, the temperature in Estonia during Mwamba’s stay did not drop below minus four degrees Celsius.

