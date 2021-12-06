https://sputnik.by/20210708/szhigaya-mosty-dzholi-snova-suditsya-s-pittom-no-teper-ne-iz-za-detey-1054547485.html
Burning bridges: Jolie sues Pitt again, but now not because of the children
The actress is trying to break all ties that unite her with her ex-spouse, striving for complete freedom in everything. 07/08/2021, Sputnik Belarus
life style
Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt
celebrity divorces
Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie got a taste: the star again filed a lawsuit against ex-husband Brad Pitt – but this time not because of the children. A difficult stage has come in the life of the sex symbol of Hollywood. Jolie recently lost in court to Pitt, who received joint custody rights. Now Angelina is entering another legal battle, but this time it’s related to finances. According to the Daily Mail, Jolie wanted to sever all ties that unite her with Pitt and turned to her lawyers for help. It turned out that after breaking up with her husband, the actress got part of not only the jointly acquired property, but also the business. As a couple, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” were involved in the creation and production of Chateau Miraval wine, on which they still work together. But all this is due to the fact that Angie cannot sell his assets in the company. That is why the actress decided to put the issue bluntly and went to court with a request to lift the restriction prohibiting the sale of joint shares. In addition, the star said that she had already found a buyer for her share. Recall that before that, Jolie got rid of the most expensive reminder about Pitt and provoked rumors about money problems.
