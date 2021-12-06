Canada refused to deploy soldiers in Ukraine, so as not to “irritate the Russian Federation”

Canada responded to the call of the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Aleksey Reznikov to place military instructors in the Donbass. The country’s chief of defense, Wayne Airey, said the country would not increase its military contingent in Ukraine in order “not to irritate Russia.”

According to The Globe & Mail, Airy noted that diplomacy should act in such cases. Care must be taken. Operation UNIFIER shows a long-term commitment to Ukraine, he said. Since 2015, about 200 Canadian military instructors have been permanently stationed in Independence as part of this operation. The mission’s mandate has been extended until 2022.

Nonetheless, Airy emphasized that “one should be very careful about the balance between abstinence and escalation, and perception from the other side.” He recalled that “throughout history, wars began because of potential miscalculations.”

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Aleksey Reznikov, said that the UK, Canada and the United States should deploy their military in those areas of his country that could turn out to be “positions on the front line in the event of a large-scale Russian attack.” He is sure that the Canadian instructors should be located in Kharkov, Mariupol, Kramatorsk, Odessa, as well as on Zmeiny Island. Together with them, it would be worthwhile to place representatives from the United Kingdom, as well as the United States, within the framework of bilateral platforms and without NATO.