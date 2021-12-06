Canon introduced image sensors that can see in almost pitch darkness – they come in handy for cars

Most automakers rely on other types of sensors to duplicate visual information to develop active driver assistance systems, including radars, ultrasonic sensors, and lidars. Canon’s new image sensors will enable cameras to be able to distinguish between subjects even in light conditions as low as 10% of normal. That is, almost in pitch darkness.

According to the Nikkei Asian Review, Canon intends to launch a new type of sensor next year. The novelty allows you to obtain high-quality color images in low light conditions. The image sensor is based on a single-photon avalanche diode, which amplifies the captured photon to several electrons, which are already convenient to work with to determine the outline of an object.

Canon has managed to increase the resolution of the image sensor to 3.2 million pixels, which is more than three times that of conventional sensors of this brand. A few fractions of a nanosecond of light exposure is sufficient for detecting an object for a new type of sensor. Mass production of new items will begin at the plant in Kawasaki in the second half of next year. Canon will not only offer these sensors to third-party customers, but will also install them in security cameras, which will begin shipping by the end of next year.

It is important that the new type of sensors can be produced on the same equipment as CMOS sensors at comparable costs. Single-photon avalanche diodes (SPAD) can also be used in automotive lidars, since they use a similar principle of operation. Competitors are not asleep either: Panasonic is now working on increasing the resolution of its SPAD sensors, and Sony intends to start rolling out these types of automotive sensors in March next year.