Cars switched to an all-season fall – Newspaper Kommersant No. 222 (7184) dated 12/07/2021

The Russian car market, which has been falling for five months already, will contract in December as well. Instead of the traditional surge in sales before the New Year, sales of cars will decline, not exceeding 126 thousand units due to a shortage of offers on the market, according to participants and analysts interviewed by Kommersant. But due to the high results of the first half of the year at the end of the year, the market will come out in plus within 4%, amounting to 1.6 million cars, follows from the calculations of Kommersant and analysts. This is still below the results of 2019, although the Association of European Businesses expected the market to recover to pre-crisis volumes.

Sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Russia in November fell by 20.4%, to 125.5 thousand units, the AEB calculated. The market has been contracting for the fifth month in a row compared to last year. The association expects the trend to continue in December: “Usually December is a favorable month for car sales, but this year is different, and it seems to us that next year the existing trend will continue and the numbers will worsen in the coming months,” said the head of the committee of automakers AEB Thomas Sterzel.

New Year’s Eve sales are usually higher than in previous months, including due to increased demand ahead of price updates from next year, as well as discounts.

This year it has become almost impossible to get a discount due to the shortage of cars, and prices are growing every month.

However, you can still get a certain benefit when buying a car in December. “Dealers need to fulfill their plans and close the fiscal year. Therefore, for a number of brands, the sales policy is being adjusted and dealers are ready to reduce margins. This cannot be called discounts, but clients have the opportunity to receive additional benefits, ”says Andrey Olkhovsky, General Director of Avtodom Group.

The seasonality in the car market has been almost completely leveled since the beginning of the pandemic, say some dealers interviewed by Kommersant. According to their expectations, even in December the market volume will hardly exceed 126 thousand cars. Sergey Udalov from “Autostat” also agrees with this. Based on this assessment, the market without BMW and Mercedes (reported quarterly) in 12 months will amount to almost 1.6 million cars… In the previous quarters, the total sales of these brands amounted to 22.2-24.9 thousand cars in three months. Based on the fact that in the third quarter BMW and Mercedes will sell another 23 thousand cars, the entire market for the year will amount to 1.66 million cars, which is 3.9% higher than a year earlier, and 0.6% less than in 2019 year. Vladimir Bespalov from VTB Capital confirmed the estimate of Kommersant. He notes that some deviation from these values ​​will not allow the market to rise above 4%. Dealers also confirmed to Kommersant that sales of German premium brands in the fourth quarter are likely to be close to that of the previous quarter, as the market shrinks less.

Sales are limited by low availability of new cars, not falling demand. Traffic in car dealerships is stable in all segments, say Avilon and other dealers interviewed by Kommersant. “You should not expect that the shortage of components will be resolved quickly, since production planning is usually laid in a perspective of several months. For deliveries to grow, more spare parts are required, which are still in short supply, ”believes Andrey Pavlovich, chairman of the Avilon board. In his opinion, in 2022 the situation with the availability of cars on the market will improve insignificantly. Andrei Olkhovsky adds that the improvement in the situation this summer and the expectation that supply and demand will balance at the beginning of 2022 were illusory: “Even the opportunities that were in the summer are no longer available – both in the number of cars and in options.”

The situation is reflected in the brand rating as well. For example, Kommersant’s sources in the auto retail say that the number of available Volkswagen cars has dropped critically – to the volume of a premium Porsche warehouse. As the availability of cars improves, the situation will return to normal, Kommersant’s interlocutors note:

brands whose sales have fallen due to a small warehouse will win back their positions, while those who increase them due to availability, such as Chinese brands, will roll back down in the brand rankings.

Sergei Udalov says that some dealers are even independently extending the quota for several months, although they could have sold the cars in September. Vladimir Bespalov expects the availability situation will not improve dramatically and the market will continue to decline in the first half of 2022. In addition, prices will continue to rise in the new year, which in January will amount to about 2-3%, according to Denis Mavlanov, an expert at the Bankavto marketplace (digital platform of RGS-Bank).

Olga Nikitina