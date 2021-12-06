Celebrity street style: Lily-Rose Depp in a tight bodysuit and short shorts on a walk in New York

Lily-Rose Depp

22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of the famous French singer and actress Vanessa Paradis and Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, today can boast of a successful career herself. Lily has long been working with the Chanel brand as a model, and at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, two films with her participation will premiere at once – the films “Silent Night” and “The Wolf”. So it is possible that soon we will see Lily-Rose on the red carpet. In the meantime, she spends time in New York.

The other day, Depp got into the lenses of the paparazzi when she went for a walk. This time she was seen alone. Recall that recently Lily-Rose spent time in London with her new boyfriend Austin Butler.

The image of a young celebrity is an example of an informal outfit for a city in the heat. Lily-Rose opted for a tight-fitting purple bodysuit, which she wore over her naked body, and short denim shorts with an uneven edge.

Depp was in a hurry on business, listening to music (by the way, although the buzzers are obsessed with new gadgets, Lily-Rose seems to prefer good old wired headphones), and in the evening she met with friends in one of the cafes. The company sat on the veranda of Cafe Himalaya, which specializes in Tibetan and Nepalese cuisine.

The photo was shared on social networks by one of Lily-Rose’s friends, but she herself is not very active on her Instagram, which clearly upsets her subscribers, who admit that they miss her.

Perhaps now Lily-Rose wants to avoid unnecessary questions about her father. Recall that the other day Johnny Depp gave the first interview in a long time, in which he spoke about the boycott by Hollywood. He faced him after a lawsuit he waged after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, accused him of domestic violence.

However, on the other side of the ocean, in Europe, the attitude towards Depp is clearly more favorable. So, the other day there was a new advertisement for the Dior Sauvage perfume, whose face is Depp, and at the film festivals in San Sebastian and Karlovy Vary, the actor is going to be presented with honorary awards.

