Central Bank Regarding BTC Usage: Crypto Market News By Investing.com

Investing.com – CME has launched Ethereum micro-futures trading and the Central Bank of Russia has not approved the use by financial companies – these and other important news from the cryptocurrency market in our daily round-up.

The Central Bank of Russia opposed the provision of services by financial companies for operations with cryptocurrencies. According to the regulator, the provision of such services by financial institutions does not meet the interests of investors in the financial market and carries great risks.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried intends to raise a total of $ 1.5 billion in investments for the global derivatives exchange and the American FTX.US platform, The Information reports, citing its own sources. The potential round of funding would push the FTX valuation up to $ 32 billion, they said.

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales has put up the first version of the online encyclopedia for sale at Christie’s as a non-fungible token (NFT).

The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has announced support for the Arrow Glacier hard fork on the network. It will take place at block # 13,773,000 around December 9, 2021.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has launched micro-futures trading based on the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina