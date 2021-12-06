Central Bank Regarding BTC Usage: Crypto Market News By Investing.com

By
Sharla Hamblin
-
0
27

© Reuters.

Investing.com – CME has launched Ethereum micro-futures trading and the Central Bank of Russia has not approved the use by financial companies – these and other important news from the cryptocurrency market in our daily round-up.

The Central Bank of Russia opposed the provision of services by financial companies for operations with cryptocurrencies. According to the regulator, the provision of such services by financial institutions does not meet the interests of investors in the financial market and carries great risks.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried intends to raise a total of $ 1.5 billion in investments for the global derivatives exchange and the American FTX.US platform, The Information reports, citing its own sources. The potential round of funding would push the FTX valuation up to $ 32 billion, they said.

Wikipedia co-founder Jimmy Wales has put up the first version of the online encyclopedia for sale at Christie’s as a non-fungible token (NFT).

The Binance cryptocurrency exchange has announced support for the Arrow Glacier hard fork on the network. It will take place at block # 13,773,000 around December 9, 2021.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has launched micro-futures trading based on the Ethereum cryptocurrency.

The text was prepared by Yana Shebalina

A warning: Fusion media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here