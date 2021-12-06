Central Bank suspended transfers on ruble WebMoney wallets for six months – RBK

Users of ruble WebMoney wallets will not be able to replenish them and carry out transfers with their help. Such a ban was established by the Central Bank. The company states that “formal remarks are indicated as the basis for the restrictions.”

Photo: Kirill Kukhmar / TASS



The international money transfer system WebMoney from December 7 to six months stops money transfers and replenishment of wallets at the request of the Bank of Russia. This is stated on the official website of the system.

On December 6, the regulator issued instructions to the settlement bank WebMoney – the Conservative Commercial Bank. “In pursuance of the requirements of the regulator, from 23:59 on December 6, 2021, available for owners of P and R-wallets (wallets opened in rubles. – RBK) there are only payment operations in trade and service enterprises, payment of fines and taxes, withdrawal of rubles to their own bank accounts (withdrawal to bank cards will be carried out only through the SBP) “, – stated in the message.

“Any violations related to the withdrawal of capital, payments on illegal sites and the lack of fight against unfair use [сервиса] we do not have and did not have. In this regard, this order of the Central Bank came as a surprise to us. We cannot comment on the position of the regulator, but, as far as we know, formal remarks are indicated as the basis for the restrictions, ”a WebMoney representative told RBC. He added that the WebMoney system has been operating in Russia for 23 years in strict accordance with the requirements of the legislation, this also applies to operations in the bank serving the system.

At the end of 2020, the Central Bank banned another payment service, QIWI, from making transfers to foreign online stores within six months. QIWI also received a fine of RUB 11 million. At the beginning of 2021, YuMoney received a prescription with the same ban. Such online stores could hide online casinos, bookmakers, etc., market participants told RBC. During 2021, the Central Bank revoked licenses from a number of credit institutions for settlements with online casinos.

In September 2021, the Bank of Russia described a scheme for using payment cards and electronic wallets to accept payments to illegal online casinos, pyramid schemes, forex dealers and cryptocurrency exchangers. Russian law prohibits banks from making payments to illegal businesses. According to the regulator, illegal businesses can use bank cards or e-wallets, often issued in the name of natural persons, to circumvent the ban. “At the same time, everyday purchases, utilities and other services are not paid for such payment instruments, but at the same time, using these cards, transactions that are unusual in terms of frequency and amounts of transactions are carried out,” the Central Bank said in a statement.