Changpeng Zhao Announces Binance Plans To Get UK Registration

Bitcoin exchange Binance plans to apply for registration with the FCA in order to become a fully “regulated firm” within 6-18 months. This was stated in an interview with The Telegraph by its CEO Changpeng Zhao.

He did not rule out the creation of a separate subsidiary based on the example of Binance.US in the United States.

In June, the UK financial regulator banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval. The exchange stated that the specified legal entity did not provide services on the binance.com domain.

To obtain a license, the platform will have to comply with the regulations in the field of combating money laundering and terrorist financing. In this she can be helped by “a few ex-FCA employees and a couple of hundred compliance specialists”. For their work, Binance has opened an office in the UK.

Binance has fully resumed dialogue with the authorities, Zhao said. The platform is in the process of implementing “a number of significant changes in products, internal procedures, and work with regulators,” he added.

If approved by the FCA, Binance will be able to legally offer futures and other derivatives.

Throughout 2021, regulators in a number of countries, including the Netherlands, Italy, United Kingdom, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Africa, issued warnings regarding Binance’s activities or took action on the exchange.

The company acknowledged that one of the reasons for the regulatory problems was its decentralized business model, and decided to abandon it.

Recall that in November, Binance published a document for discussion with the basics of cryptocurrency regulation, emphasizing that it is inevitable.

Zhao previously announced plans to open a Binance headquarters in France. He later added that the UAE and Singapore are also considered among the possible jurisdictions.

