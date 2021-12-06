China threatens with countermeasures in case of American boycott of Olympics – Gazeta.Ru

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian announced that China is ready to retaliate in the event of an American boycott of the Winter Olympics. It is reported by Reuters…

“Calls for a boycott should be stopped in order to avoid influencing the dialogue and cooperation between China and the United States in important areas. If the United States deliberately adheres to this position, China will take decisive countermeasures, ”the statement said.

It was reported today that The United States may soon announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Games…

In February 2021, a coalition of 180 human rights organizations representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongols, Hong Kong residents and others called for a boycott of the Olympics in the Chinese capital. Also, a similar proposal was made by politicians from Canada and Norway.

On November 16, The Washington Post reported that the United States wants to respond to human rights abuses in China with a diplomatic boycott.

The Winter Olympics will be held from 4 to 20 February 2022.

In turn the Kremlin has a negative attitude towards a possible boycott Olympics from the United States.