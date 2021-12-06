Chinese authorities named NFT and metaverse as potential Ponzi schemas

Metaverse and NFT may turn out to be bubbles, Ponzi schemes, or other forms of financial fraud. This is stated in the official blog of the Central Political and Legal Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.

The body is responsible for the implementation of the administrative, political and legal guidelines of the party leadership.

The commission noted the existing excitement in the segment. With reference to the media, the authors of the blog recalled that a plot of virtual land on the The Sandbox platform was sold for $ 4.3 million, breaking the previous record set at Decentraland – $ 2.43 million.

Also in this virtual world, Singaporean singer JJ Lin bought three houses for about $ 113,000.

Regarding Decentraland, the authors noted that the platform clearly states that there is a shortage of virtual land for users. Plots are sold at auctions and buyers are traded using NFT.

As in any market, if there is a certain amount of a product, its price rises when more and more people enter it. At the same time, it is easier to cause hype in the virtual world than in the real one, the authors believe.

They also noted the “vague” understanding in society of the very concept of the metaverse.

“Everyone has no shortage of ideas about the metaverse, but it lacks a recognized definition,” the commission said.

The blog highlighted that many articles and reports point to the existing bubble in the price of digital collections, and the NFTs themselves are associated with risks such as money laundering and financial fraud.

Recall that in September, the state media in China warned about a bubble in the NFT sector.

