CNN: new package of US sanctions involves disconnecting Russia from SWIFT

The US authorities are considering imposing a wide range of new sanctions against Russia. According to CNN, citing sources, the package will be directed against members of the inner circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian energy producers, and will also include a “nuclear option” – disconnecting Russia from the international payment system SWIFT. New sanctions, according to the TV channel, can also be applied to Russia’s sovereign debt. This is taking place against the backdrop of scheduled for tomorrow, December 7, talks between the presidents of Russia and the United States. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called such reports “a continuation of the information hysteria.”

Officials told CNN that the new package of sanctions is intended to “deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.” According to them, while official decisions on whether to apply sanctions have not yet been finally made, since the administration of US President Joe Biden is now negotiating with European partners, many of whom have close economic relations with Russia, “in the hope of coordinating actions.” The sanctions against Russian businessmen are expected to limit their ability to travel and use US banking systems and credit cards. In addition, according to the interlocutors of the publication, there is also a serious discussion about depriving Russian energy producers of access to debt markets in the event of an “invasion”.

“We put together a damn aggressive package,” one CNN interviewee said. He noted that if Russia invades the territory of Ukraine, it will face more serious sanctions than those applied against Iran and North Korea. At the same time, the authors of the package have fears that in response Russia may start using energy resources as an instrument of influence.

Earlier it became known that within the framework of the “summit for democracy”, the US Treasury will introduce sanctions that will affect foreign government officials and other people accused of corruption and human rights violations. The new package may be published this week. The Summit for Democracy will be held on December 9-10. Washington invited 110 countries to it. Russia and China are not on the invite list. Moscow and Beijing called the summit “a product of the Cold War mentality.”

