CNN: US may announce diplomatic boycott of 2022 Games in near future – Gazeta.Ru

The administration of US President Joe Biden is expected to soon announce a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics. This is reported by the TV channel CNN with reference to sources.

According to him, it will be about the complete absence of American officials at the Games. Such a decision will send a clear message to China without depriving US athletes of the opportunity to compete. The boycott is expected to be announced this week.

In February 2021, a coalition of 180 human rights organizations representing Tibetans, Uighurs, Inner Mongols, Hong Kong residents and others called for a boycott of the Olympics in the Chinese capital.

Also, a similar proposal was made by politicians from Canada and Norway. US State Department spokesman Ned Price said the US is discussing a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

On June 7, congressmen from the Democratic and Republican parties submitted to the lower house of the US Congress a resolution calling for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to move the XXIV Winter Olympics from Beijing to another location. The politicians motivated their decision by the measures of the Chinese authorities, which allegedly violate the rights of national minorities in the country.

On November 16, The Washington Post reported that the United States wants to respond to human rights abuses in China with a diplomatic boycott. At the same time, the boycott will not affect the participation of athletes in competitions.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that plans to comeь at the opening of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.