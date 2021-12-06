Colombian-Polish actress Rachel Zegler will play Snow White

Next year, all of us are waiting for a new adaptation of the cult Disney fairy tale – in 2022, the next film adaptation of “Snow White” will be released on wide screens. Preparations for filming began in October 2019, but only the day before the name of the actress who will play the main role was announced. She was 20-year-old Rachel Zegler, Deadline reported. In her filmography to date, there are only three works, and none of them has yet been appreciated by the audience: Steven Spielberg’s musical “West Side Story” (the premiere was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic), the continuation of the DC Universe film comic strip “Shazam! 2” and, in fact , “Snow White”. So film critics cannot yet predict how successful a film with her participation will be.

Little is known about the girl herself: Rachel was born on May 3, 2001 in Hackensack, New Jersey. Her mother is Colombian and her father is Pole. She entered the stage while still a schoolgirl: over the years she took part in several theatrical productions – including Rachel played Belle in the musical “Beauty and the Beast”, Ariel in the play “The Little Mermaid” and Fiona in “Shrek”. So for a girl, the role of a Disney princess is already quite familiar.

Rachel Zegler

The new Snow White will be directed by Mark Webb, who previously directed The Gifted and 500 Days of Summer. Filming is scheduled for early next year.

By the way, the last film adaptation based on the world famous fairy tale was filmed in Hollywood in 2012. In the film “Snow White and the Huntsman” then the main role was played by Kristen Stewart, known to many for her role as Bella Swan in the movie “Twilight”. In the same year, the fantasy Snow White: Revenge of the Dwarfs was released, starring Lily Collins. And the original Walt Disney cartoon was released in 1937 and became the first work of the cartoonist, which brought him worldwide success.

Cartoon “Snow White”, 1937 Kristen Stewart in the movie Snow White and the Huntsman