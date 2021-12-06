https://ria.ru/20211206/guaido-1762312105.html

Companion Guaido urged to dissolve the “interim government” of Venezuela

Companion Guaido called to dissolve the "interim government" of Venezuela

Companion Guaido urged to dissolve the “interim government” of Venezuela

Julio Borges, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the oppositional “interim government” of Venezuela under Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself head of state, left RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

MEXICO, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The foreign minister of Venezuela’s opposition “interim government” under Juan Guaido, who illegally declared himself head of state, Julio Borges, resigned and declared that it “must disappear” due to failure to fulfill its functions and corruption. The “interim government” must completely disappear. Those of its functions that need to be continued – such as humanitarian and international issues, will be absorbed by the new political platform of civil society for effective implementation. And not like it happens in the interim government, which wants to become eternal and become part of the problem, not part of the solution, “Borges said during an online conference, which were shown by the TV channel EV TV. dissolution, as he himself explained, the Commissioner for External Relations has left his post in the “interim government.” corruption, which seriously harm the democratic struggle and lead us away from our goal of freedom. ” Venezuela began mass protests in early 2019 against President Nicolas Maduro shortly after his swearing in. Juan Guaido, head of the National Assembly, controlled by the opposition, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, announced the recognition of Guaido. In turn, Maduro called the head of parliament a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and a number of other countries supported Maduro as the legitimate president.

Venezuela

2021

