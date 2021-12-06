Concern AvtoVAZ has again suspended the production of cars

photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

Today and tomorrow VAZ will not produce the Lada Granta car, Interfax writes with reference to the head of the company’s trade union. According to the interlocutor, this decision was made due to the lack of components. Last month, the Lada Granta family of cars was produced in only 8 out of 20 working days. Because of this, about seven thousand cars were underproduced.

AvtoVAZ, starting from spring, introduces temporary downtime due to a shortage of auto components. At the same time, the company is trying to reach its standard indicators by introducing six-day working weeks, but they had to be canceled from time to time.

The last time this situation happened was in August. Then all three lines for the production of cars at the Togliatti plant were stopped for a week. Part of the working days for employees was declared vacation.

AvtoVAZ produces Lada and Renault. The company’s production facilities are located in Togliatti and Izhevsk.