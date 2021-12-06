COVID Vaccine Maker Predicts Deadly Next Virus

The creator of the COVID-19 vaccine, Professor Sarah Gilbert, argues that the next virus could be “more infectious” and “more deadly.”

According to one of the scientists behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, the next pandemic could be more deadly than COVID-19, Sky News reported.

Professor Sarah Gilbert said: “This is not the last time a virus threatens our lives and our livelihoods. In truth, the next virus might be worse. It can be more infectious or more deadly, or both. “

“We cannot afford to be in a situation,” says Professor Gilbert, “where we went through everything we went through and then find that the huge economic losses we have suffered means there is still no funding for pandemic preparedness. The successes we have achieved and the knowledge we have acquired should not be lost. “

Along with the vaccine developed by BioNTech / Pfizer, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been a major part of the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination program. Before the coronavirus pandemic, Sarah Gilbert worked on vaccines for over 10 years using antigens from malaria and influenza. Earlier this year, she was awarded the title of Dame of Science and Public Health.

Professor Gilbert also spoke about the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus, which has brought about a return of restrictions in many countries: “The spike protein of this variant contains mutations that are already known to increase the transmissibility of the virus. But there are additional changes that could mean that antibodies induced by vaccines or other variants may be less effective in preventing infection with the Omicron virus. Until we know more, we should be careful and take action to slow the spread of this new option. ”

On Sunday night, the UK reported 86 more cases of the Omicron variant of COVID, bringing the total to 246. The UK government has already reintroduced a number of measures to combat the disease, including the mandatory wearing of face masks in shops and on public transport. and pre-departure testing for all UK travelers. It is also believed that the United Kingdom may face “stricter measures” after Christmas.

