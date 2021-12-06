Crypto exchange Binance wants to get a license from the British regulator

So the developers plan to resolve the conflict with local regulatory authorities.

The team of the popular crypto exchange Binance plans to obtain a license from the British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The intention to submit an application to the regulator was told by the head of the trading platform Changpeng Zhao in an interview with The Telegraph.

According to him, Binance plans to expand its business in the UK. The platform team allocated from six months to 18 months for the initiative.

Having an FCA license will open up the opportunity for Binance to legally do business in the UK. Recall that at the end of June 2021, representatives of the local Financial Regulation and Supervision Authority prohibited the crypto exchange from providing services to the citizens of the country. The FCA team explained their decision by the fact that Binance is illegally developing a business in the UK. To continue to operate in accordance with applicable law, the company needs a license.

For the first time, the Binance team announced plans to set up a business in the UK in the summer of 2020. During this period, information appeared on the network that the crypto exchange intends to work in accordance with the requirements of regulators. In particular, Binance representatives spoke about their desire to obtain an FCA license. The conflict of the crypto exchange with the British Financial Conduct Authority showed that the project team failed to implement the plans.

Why Binance did not receive permission from the FCA in 2020 and what the company’s representatives were guided by when deciding to work with violations of local legislation is unknown.

It is noteworthy that providing UK citizens with tools for trading cryptocurrencies is not the only business of the company in the region. The crypto exchange also issues debit cards.

Under pressure

In 2021, Binance faced claims from regulators in a number of countries. In addition to the UK, the cryptocurrency exchange was also pressured by the regulatory authorities of Malta, Italy, Japan and Singapore.

The main complaint against Binance is that the representatives of the trading platform did not receive permission from regulators to do business in the country. To improve relations with the authorities, representatives of the crypto exchange were forced to make concessions. For example, Binance had to stop working with futures and derivatives in Europe.

It is noteworthy that despite the regulatory pressure, the platform team decided to conduct an IPO of the American division of the crypto exchange. Recently, information appeared on the network that government funds may become Binance investors.