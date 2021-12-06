Cryptocurrency Cardano (ADA) – what is it and what are its features

Making the world work better for everyone. This is the motto of the creators of the recently popular Cardano cryptocurrency. Does ADA really deserve this attention? Cardano is a blockchain platform for people who want to change the world. It provides the tools and technologies to create new opportunities and bring about global change.

What is Cardano?

Let’s focus on creating a cryptocurrency. Cardano is a blockchain platform based on the unique Ouroboros protocol. It was created using Haskell. It is functional enough to support the development of Cardano while guaranteeing a high level of security and stability.

Ouroboros, according to its developers, provides much more security. It is a combination of unique technology, proven mathematical mechanisms, and behavioral psychology and economic philosophy. This project is exceptionally ethical and committed to sustainable development.











The abbreviation for Cardano token is ADA. Why? In memory of Ada Lovelace, the famous British mathematician and poet of the 19th century. She was best known for her publications on Charles Babbage’s mechanical computer. However, Cardano has other references to old figures, which will be discussed below. By clicking on the link https://changelly.com/ru/buy/ada, you can profitably buy the mentioned cryptocurrency.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake blockchain network that has evolved into a decentralized development platform (DApp) with a highly active ledger and verified smart contracts. Built on rigorous formal programming techniques with a high degree of assurance, Cardano strives to achieve the scalability, interoperability, and resiliency required in real-world applications.

Cardano’s development was divided into five eras, each of which has its own name: Byron, Shelley, Gauguin, Basho and Voltaire. All of them, of course, are references to famous artists.

Cryptocurrency tokens Cardano

ADA is a token on a distributed computing platform that supports smart contracts, decentralized applications, side chains, secure multilateral computing, and metadata. Smart contracts enable secure transactions without the involvement of third parties. These transactions are irreversible and traceable. Decentralized applications run on a network of P2P computers, not on a single device.











Should you buy Cardano?

This is a noteworthy project and the tokens are worth buying. So far, we should not expect impressive growth. Why should you get interested and invest in Cardano? Because of the team behind the development. She does not try to use any tricks and does not seek magic solutions. Instead, they work with leading fundamental researchers to peer review the results.

The advantage of Cardano is definitely its liquidity and trading volume. Moreover, these days any project based on the principles of sustainable development enjoys great support and promotion. And even if it is nearly impossible to create the perfect green cryptocurrency, the overall benevolence of the environment and investors often determines success.