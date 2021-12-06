Cryptoexchange Freeze: A New Wave

Binance crypto exchange is looking for the general manager of the Russian division. In addition to the rule-making impulses of the financial authorities, he will have to deal with angry users, on whose accounts, without explanation, round sums of money are blocked.

Russian N. has a diversified portfolio: there are rubles, currency, stocks and bonds. In search of higher incomes, he decided to invest some of his savings in an ultra-high-risk, but potentially profitable asset – cryptocurrency. For investment, N. chose ether – the second most popular coin after Bitcoin, Ethereum. Buying new coins for rubles, he went through full verification (including a photo with a passport) and each time conscientiously checked the source through the so-called AML bots – special Internet services for checking the counterparty’s wallets for involvement in dubious transactions. Increasing his portfolio by 10% at the end of May, he received a green light from several bots and calmly made a deal. And then everything went wrong.

The Binance crypto exchange, where our hero bought and stored coins, is currently considered the largest in the world in terms of the volume of cryptocurrency transactions. It was founded by two Chinese citizens and initially conducted operations from the PRC. However, in 2017, the Chinese communists began to tighten the screws, and the exchange turned into wanderers: from China to Japan, from Japan to Malta, and from Malta to the world capital of financial transparency – to the Cayman Islands.

Along the way, the founders managed to open a heap of additional legal entities in various jurisdictions, survive a hack with the theft of more than 7 thousand bitcoins and get under an anti-money laundering investigation in the United States. In other countries, the exchange also does not enjoy much confidence: last summer, at least the UK, Japan and Thailand applied measures of varying degrees of severity to Binance, up to a ban on activities in the country.

A cursory reading of the user agreement as amended on September 27, 2021, which is presented to clients from Russia, does not inspire confidence: an indefinite circle of legal entities – “operators” are indicated as a counterparty, transactions with ordinary money are proposed to be made through a Lithuanian company, links to subsections of the agreement lead to nowhere, and the listed reasons for unilateral blocking of accounts are formulated rather vaguely and include “actions of government agencies, criminal investigation and lawsuits.” In the rules, this clause stands apart from the “decision of the court or regulatory body.” The cherry on the cake – all this is offered to users from Russia to read in English.

Menacing foreign words are unlikely to mislead the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, whose representatives have recently been making statements about cryptocurrencies almost weekly. Russia is one of the three countries where most of the miners (miners) fled after the ban on their activities in the PRC, so the annual volume of transactions announced by the regulator in the new year of $ 5 billion is likely to be significantly exceeded. The Central Bank’s proposal to introduce responsibility for the illegal circulation of cryptoassets and to take measures to combat illegal financial services will surely result in a pack of new laws in the coming months. Exchanges that want to stay in Russia will require much more transparency and a completely different level of work with clients.

It was the latter that became one of the most problematic places in the case of N.: at the end of June, Binance unilaterally blocked his account, completely, for the entire amount at once. The support cited the doubtfulness of the last replenishment operation, which accounted for less than 10% of the account content, as the reason. The representatives of the exchange refused to explain the situation in more detail, for more than a month the client was playing the usual “football”: “Hello, I am a completely new employee, I left yesterday, I do not know anything about your situation at all, tell everything from the very beginning and in detail … sorry, the connection was interrupted” …

Only the unequivocal threats of going to court worked – it turned out that the coins bought in May were registered with the police of one of the Asian countries as stolen from a hacked wallet of a local resident. Binance did not block only the controversial operation, but immediately blocked the entire account with all its contents. According to the lawyer of the owner of the cryptoasset, only a letter from the police was enough for the exchange, there was no question of a court order. The tripartite trial lasts almost six months, and during this time the contents of the wallet managed to double in price, then fall in price by one and a half, and then significantly rise in price again.

“The legislation establishes an exhaustive list of documents that can be used to seize property, establish any prohibitions. No other documents, except for the established ones, can not serve as a basis for blocking. As a rule, this can be a court decision or a decision of an investigator in the case, ”says Maksim Verbitsky, a lawyer representing the interests of the victim. “In this case, we are talking only about letters that have nothing to do with the listed documents. We requested copies of them from Binance, but the exchange representatives ignored our request. We understand that this is the policy of the exchange, and not illiteracy, since the operation of such an exchange requires a solid staff of qualified lawyers. All of this is suggestive of dishonesty rather than negligence. ” Verbitsky does not exclude the filing of a claim in the course of the proceedings against Binance to reimburse the damage suffered by the victims from fluctuations in the rate of blocked cryptocurrency assets.

AND ALL-ALL-ALL

After polling active traders, we heard about several more recent cases of blocking operations on Binance exchange accounts, where the total amount of stuck funds was calculated in the figure with six zeros – in US dollars. The victims unanimously curse Binance’s support for its lack of responsiveness, the inability to conduct an intelligible and consistent dialogue with users and the unwillingness to explain anything on the merits. In the end, one of the traders was simply ordered to withdraw funds from the exchange, while others are still waiting – from four months or longer. Even personal calls to Facebook to the person who indicated in the column the position of “regional director of Binance for Eastern Europe” did not help.

This information echoes several similar cases that occurred earlier in the fall in Ukraine, where users who made internal transactions with other users within the exchange were left without access to funds. The lawyer of one of the victims accused Binance of ignoring elementary procedures, thanks to which coins with a “dirty” history got to the exchange, and the accounts of bona fide users were threatened.

We asked Tatiana Gorelikova, a Binance representative in Russia, about the vacancy and priorities in the work of the new manager. She confirmed the authenticity of the vacancy, but did not comment on the essence of the plans. “For legal, ethical and security reasons, user accounts may be blocked from time to time when unusual behavior is detected. If the user thinks that his account was blocked by mistake, he can contact the customer support service, which will answer the user’s questions and give instructions that must be followed to unblock, “- this is how Gorelikova answered our questions about blocking cases.

“Binance has one advantage, thanks to which there are many very experienced participants on this exchange, – a wide range of less common coins and high liquidity for them, purely due to the gigantic size of the exchange,” explains A., a trader with many years of experience. “I used Binance to trade just one slightly less well-known coin, but their terrible communication let me down, too – the technical work on the network of this cryptocurrency Binance was announced only in its news feed, and during the operation, it was quietly passed and nothing warned. The funds were “frozen”, and in four months of unintelligible interaction with their “support” I lost more than $ 40,000. ” In general, A. recommends always perceiving crypto-exchanges as an unregulated territory and taking precautions: carefully checking your reputation in search engines before opening an account and not keeping crypto assets on exchange accounts unless urgently needed.

Anton NEKHAENKO, Banki.ru

