CSTO calls NATO exercise in Eastern Europe a provocation

CSTO calls NATO exercise in Eastern Europe a provocation

2021-12-06T20: 46

2021-12-06T20: 46

2021-12-06T22: 19

MOSCOW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The provocative orientation of NATO exercises in the East European direction is beyond doubt, but remains unnoticed by international organizations. CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told the YouTube channel Sputnik in Russian. “The current state of affairs in our area of ​​responsibility is as follows. In the Eastern European region, NATO, under a far-fetched pretext, is building up its military groupings and military infrastructure,” he said. Semerikov added. which has significantly increased the number of exercises near the CSTO member states, not only in the Eastern European region. The United States and its NATO allies have recently significantly increased military activity near the Russian borders – in particular, in the Black Sea. According to the Ministry of Defense, the United States is trying to create a grouping of troops near the Russian borders, and one of Washington’s goals is the military development of Ukraine. The US is studying the situation in the event of a military solution to the conflict in Donbass, the ministry believes.

