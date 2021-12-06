https://ria.ru/20211206/ogranicheniya-1762307285.html

Cyprus introduced new restrictions due to omicron strain

Cyprus introduced new restrictions due to the omicron strain – Russia news today

Cyprus introduced new restrictions due to omicron strain

In Cyprus, from December 6, a number of new restrictions come into force due to the appearance of the omicron coronavirus strain

ATHENS, 6 Dec – RIA Novosti. In Cyprus, from December 6, a number of new restrictions will come into force due to the emergence of the omicron coronavirus strain – a mandatory PCR test for all arrivals to the island, Christmas events in shopping centers are canceled, enterprises must send some employees to work remotely. Cyprus has already introduced a number of restrictions, in particular, the age for the compulsory use of masks has been reduced from 12 to 6 years, all children from 6 to 11 years old must present a Covid passport (SafePass), all school Christmas events are suspended from November 29. with the advent of the omicron mutation, it decided to take additional measures. From December 6 to January 10, 2022, all passengers who will enter Cyprus through the airports will undergo a mandatory PCR test. The cost of 15 euros is paid by the passenger himself. From December 6 to December 31, 2021, 20% of the employees of each company or organization in the service sector should be in remote work, with the exception of basic services. The government allowed to include in this number people who, due to illness or contact with infected people, are on self-isolation and work from home, as well as people on vacation. From December 6 to February 28, 2022, the exercises of reservists and the National Guard will be suspended. All Christmas and other events inside and outside shopping centers will be suspended until 10 January 2022. All events organized by municipalities, communities and places of worship are allowed under the responsibility of local authorities and organizers, subject to sanitary protocols. In case of non-compliance with the protocols, the events will be suspended, the decisions say.

Cyprus

2021

news

