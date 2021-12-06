Daniel Radcliffe named his favorite Harry Potter movie :: Impressions :: RBC Style

The 32-year-old actor admitted that he loves most of all the fifth film – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” – and would love to play Sirius Black

The performer of the role of Harry Potter in the film franchise of the same name, Daniel Radcliffe, told which film about the “boy who survived” he likes the most.

“The fifth one that few people call one of their favorites,” – said Radcliffe in an interview with Wired.

In the fifth part of the saga – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” – Radcliffe played along with Oscar winner Gary Oldman (“Leon”, “Dark Times”), who played the role of Sirius Black – the godfather of the protagonist. Oldman’s performance made a very strong impression on Radcliffe. Later, the actor admitted that if he had the opportunity to star in the restart of the cult franchise, he would gladly play Sirius Black.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was released on July 28, 2007 and grossed nearly $ 1 billion, becoming one of the most grossing films in the franchise’s history.

According to the plot in this film, Harry is faced with the fact that the wizarding world does not want to recognize the return of the Dark Lord. Then the young wizard decides to independently prepare the students of Hogwarts for perhaps the most difficult confrontation in their life.

The role of the young wizard of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is still the main one in the career of 32-year-old Daniel Radcliffe. The first part of the franchise was released in 2001, and the last in 2011.

The actor is currently filming Lost City D, where he will star alongside such stars as Brad Pitt (Fight Club), Sandra Bullock (Gravity) and Channing Tatum (Step Up). The world premiere of the film will take place on April 15, 2022.