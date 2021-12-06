December 3 Ch. Munger compared cryptocurrency to the dot-com bubble – Bitcoin collapsed by 26%

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE 🙂 Vice President Charlie Munger, lashed out at cryptocurrencies on December 3 at an investor conference in Australia. He called the cryptocurrency market even bigger bubble than dot-com stocks in the late 90s.

The proliferation of personal computers and the development of Internet technologies in the mid-90s led to the emergence of a large number of startups. Since the market was just gaining strength, and investors did not have a clear understanding of which projects were really promising, startups did not have problems with financing. The tech index grew by leaps and bounds. In 2000, saturation occurred, followed by a collapse: investors lost about $ 5 trillion, and NASDAQ “lost weight” by 70% in six months. Most of the projects went bankrupt, and the shares Amazon (NASDAQ 🙂 lost over 90% in two years.

Image source: wikipedia.org

Charlie Munger believes that cryptocurrency is even more evil, because it does not carry objective value. “The cryptocurrency market is even crazier than the dot-com era … I wish cryptocurrency was never invented,” he said at the conference. After these words, I lost 26% in two days.

Image Source: StormGain Cryptocurrency Exchange

Charlie Munger is an authority on stock investors, so his words could have some impact on cryptocurrency quotes. But, most likely, the correction was provoked by a chain of events: the Fed’s desire to cut monetary stimulus ahead of schedule, the summons of representatives of the largest crypto exchanges to Congress to testify on December 8, and an increase in the share of leverage when buying Bitcoin. When the price fell below the key support of $ 50K, it took over the stop losses on the margin trades, causing a chain reaction. As a result, traders lost $ 2.5 billion in leveraged trades in 24 hours.

Image source: coinglass.com

At the same time, Bitcoin is trading above the levels of last year, and in the area of ​​the May records of the current year. By the standards of the cryptocurrency market, we are seeing a slight technical correction: after the rebound, the decline in December is 16%.

Image Source: StormGain Infographic

Bitcoin was born when Warren Buffett was 78 years old, and Charlie Munger was 84 years old. The cryptocurrency market may be too young for Berkshire Hathaway to take it seriously.

Analytical group StormGain