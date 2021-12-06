Deposits for the poor suggested to limit the amount of 300 thousand rubles | News | News

Limits of up to 200-300 thousand rubles should be set on new deposits for poor citizens, a number of large banks told Izvestia. Thus, Pochta Bank, Novikombank, Absolut Bank and UBRD supported the regulator’s idea – earlier the Central Bank came up with an initiative to create a special deposit with an increased interest rate for people with low incomes, and cover the difference with the market rate at the expense of the profit of credit institutions.

At the same time, speaking about the terms of the new product, Yevgeny Vyatkin, Managing Director for the “Liabilities” product portfolio of the UBRD, stressed the need to establish restrictions on the amount of the deposit up to 300 thousand rubles. According to the head of the liabilities and commission products service of the Post Bank, Gennady Chausov, 200 thousand, or 50% of the average amount of ordinary deposits, is the optimal threshold for such products. There should be no limits on the amount, since we are talking about people with low incomes, says Anton Pavlov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Absolut Bank.

At the same time, VTB and Otkritie noted that the idea of ​​a new product requires additional elaboration of such a mechanism. The Association of Russian Banks said they were generally skeptical about the idea of ​​creating a new product.

Meanwhile, the experts interviewed believe that the rate on the special deposit should be tied to inflation, and not to the key one. However, in their opinion, such an opportunity will not greatly help poor citizens to rectify the situation, and the demand for this instrument will be low.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

“In the poor and not offended: it is proposed to limit contributions for the poor to 300 thousand.”