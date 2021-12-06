Diabetes: The ‘Irreversible’ Symptom Of High Sugar In The Oral Cavity (Daily Express, UK) | Science | Inosmi

The incidence of diabetes is increasing from year to year, and doctors are more and more concerned about this. Diabetes develops when the body is insensitive to insulin, a hormone that lowers blood sugar, or … INOSMI, 12/04/2021

The effects of diabetes on teeth and gums have been discovered. Here’s how to avoid this danger

The effects of diabetes on teeth and gums have been discovered. Here’s how to avoid this danger

Today, the incidence of diabetes has reached historic highs, and obesity is believed to be the cause. Anxiety symptoms most often appear on the arms and legs. But other signs can even be found in the mouth.

Doctors mark the record incidence of diabetes all over the world. This is not surprising given the prevalence of trans fats in modern diets and the habit of adding sugar to everything. But if earlier signs of diabetes could be seen on the hands and feet, then the author of the Daily Express talks about teeth and gums. And gives advice on how to save them.

Diabetes: an “irreversible” symptom of high blood sugar in the mouth (Daily Express, UK)

The incidence of diabetes is increasing from year to year, and doctors are increasingly concerned about this. Diabetes develops when the body is insensitive or unable to produce insulin, a hormone that lowers blood sugar. Because of this, the glucose level rises sharply, which, if left untreated, entails a number of problems. Although complications from serious blood sugar problems are more common in the hands and feet, signs of irreversible damage can also be seen in the mouth.

Diabetic Americans are at a greater risk of tooth loss, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Dental Association.

Scientists also noted that 28% of diabetics lose all of their teeth.





Tooth loss has been linked to high blood sugar levels, which can interfere with the flow of nutrients to the gum tissue and make it difficult to remove debris.

Foreign particles accumulate between the teeth, bacteria begin to multiply, and then it is the turn of periodontitis – this is the last stage of gum disease.

“Your mouth is naturally home to a lot of bacteria,” explains the Mayo Clinic. “When the starch and sugar in food and drink interact with bacteria, a sticky film forms on the teeth, called plaque.”

In the UK, periodontitis is widespread, and it is believed that to some extent the majority of the country’s adult population suffers from it.

The Mayo Clinic explains that the higher the sugar level, the higher the risk of tooth decay and periodontitis.

As the disease progresses, the bone and soft tissues of the gums gradually deteriorate.

“At some point, due to periodontitis, the gums and jaw bones will no longer hold the teeth so tightly, and, as a result, they will begin to loosen and gradually fall out,” say the Mayo Clinic experts.

Loss of teeth can be caused by various reasons, but one of the most common is the “irreversible” stage of periodontitis.

Bleeding and swollen gums are an early symptom of this disease, which will further cause pulling and then sharp pain.

How to keep sugar levels under control

Controlling sugar levels is the foundation of diabetes prevention and treatment.

Avoiding foods with a high glycemic index, such as sugar-sweetened foods or simple carbohydrates, is key here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also advises eating foods that are low in calories, saturated fat, and trans fats.

Exercising regularly can also help maintain blood sugar levels for 48 hours, thus providing long-term benefits.