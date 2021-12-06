Doctors have evaluated the hypothesis that the omicron strain can become a “vaccine” against COVID – RBK

Photo: Ajit Solanki / AP



The opinion that the omicron strain can itself become a “vaccine” against coronavirus needs an evidence base. This was reported to RBC by the virologist, academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) Felix Ershov and the immunologist of the European Vaccination Center Zoya Skorpileva.

Formerly a virologist, professor at the Center named after. N.F. Gamalei Anatoly Altstein admitted in an interview with Vechernyaya Moskva that if the omicron strain turns out to be “mild”, that is, it will be well transmitted without causing a severe course of the disease, it will be able to “serve as a vaccine.”

Ershov called Altstein’s hypothesis paradoxical and related to the “realm of fantasy.” He noted that the impact of the new version of the coronavirus on the course of the pandemic needs an evidence base, observations and objective statistics.

The first cases of infection with the omicron strain were discovered in Russia



“On its own, the omicron strain is not likely to be as deadly as the ‘delta’ strain that has caused great anxiety. According to the data available now, the omicron strain is more harmless, but in order to draw conclusions, more statistics are needed, longer observations are required, ”said the virologist.