Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the most successful “doggy” cryptocurrencies

PR is a powerful tool. In the world of cryptocurrencies, where crowds of investors and traders are trying to find the next mega-successful token, following the most popular assets was a profitable strategy in the past year. And skillful PR can make cryptocurrency popular and move it from the middle tier to the first.

Just imagine how much the popularity of cryptocurrency can grow, not to mention its price, when the richest man on the planet is engaged in its PR. Elon Musk is a really big supporter of the crypt. When asked what regulators should do with this asset class, he replied “leave them alone.”

At one time, he put in a word for (), the first cryptocurrency with a symbol in the form of an animal. Dogecoin was born as a joke. Its ascent to Olympus among cryptocurrencies turned out to be no joke, and this asset class has more than 15 thousand types of tokens.

Any asset is valued at a level where buyers and sellers converge in the market, but the support of the richest man in the world works wonders.

A sense of humor in the world of cryptocurrencies

Mark Twain once called humor “the greatest blessing” of humanity. According to Mel Brooks, in humor, a person finds salvation from the world around him. So, programmers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer created the Dogecoin payment system for a “joke” in 2013, making fun of the insane speculation in the cryptocurrency market.

Marcus jokingly calls himself “Shibatoshi Nakamoto”, referring to the mysterious founder Satoshi Nakamoto.

Unbeknownst to Marcus and Palmer, the meme they used about the adorable Shiba Inu dog would turn their funny prank into one of the leading cryptocurrencies, enjoying great success over the past seven years.

The world, as Marcus and Palmer would think, has finally gone crazy, and Dogecoin has spawned numerous offspring from other cryptocurrencies based on the Shiba Inu meme. The line between comedy and humor is very thin, and there is only one step from genius to insanity.

Elon Musk is delighted with Shiba Inu

Elon Musk is a remarkable figure in many ways. He is a prominent mainstream and social media character. He founded the electric car company Tesla (NASDAQ :), and for this reason, many consider him a visionary. Musk supported the idea behind Dogecoin and promoted this cryptocurrency so that it jumped to levels that it could not be only with the help of a very influential person.

Musk and Shiba Inu

Source: India Today

Musk asked developers to work on updates, and miners to move to the latest software version. He stated that Dogecoin “easily surpass bitcoin “ with a decrease in commissions and an increase in the speed of transaction processing.

Source: Twitter

Musk made additional advertising for “dog” cryptocurrencies in September 2021, when he got a Shiba Inu puppy named Floki.

According to CoinMarketCap, as of December 3, 2021, there were over a hundred different tokens associated with this dog breed in the crypto space, including Floki specifically. Although the Shiba Inu is a dog, it reproduces in crypto space at a rabbit speed, in which Elon Musk helps her.

Dogecoin is still one of the leaders

At the end of November, Thanksgiving Day, more than 3,000 dogs competed for the title of “Best Dog in Show” at the US National Dog Show, hosted by the Philadelphia Kennel Club. For the second year in a row, Claire, a deerhound, has won the victory. Meanwhile, Dogecoin holds the title of “Best Dog Cryptocurrency” in the crypto space.

As of December 5, there were 15,189 types of cryptocurrencies in the world, and Dogecoin ranked eleventh among them in terms of market capitalization. The value of one token of $ 0.1654 means a market capitalization of over $ 21.56 billion.

DOGE / USD – 60 minute timeframe

A source: CoinMarketCap

The chart above shows Dogecoin’s rise from $ 0.00020 in 2013 to a high of $ 0.6848 on May 6, 2021. If you invested one hundred dollars in Dogecoin in 2013, they would bring you more than $ 340K at the maximum.

Shiba Inu is another “pedigree” cryptocurrency

Billy Marcus’ joke turned into a big success, allowing him to make good money. She also gave birth to a whole offspring of other “doggy” cryptocurrencies, from which she climbed to the top (SHIB).

One Shiba Inu token is now worth $ 0.000034, the market capitalization of the cryptocurrency exceeds $ 18.52 billion. According to this indicator, it occupies the 13th position, just slightly behind Dogecoin.

A source: CoinMarketCap

The graph above reflects Shiba Inu’s ascent since it was established in August 2020.

Doggy-style cryptocurrencies carry a lot of risk

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the only two “doggy” cryptocurrencies in the first echelon of the crypt, but there are about a hundred other such currencies in the digital space. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are no jokes, given that their combined market capitalization is approaching $ 40 billion.

However, one should not forget that these “dog” tokens, like any other cryptocurrency, carry great risks with them. It is necessary to understand that the investor runs the risk of losing every dollar invested in them. Risk is always linked to potential reward. Getting from Dogecoin to a maximum of $ 300K per one hundred dollars invested is an incredible return. The risk is commensurate with the size of the profit. Invest only as much capital as you are willing to lose.

Shiba Inu is a wonderful dog, and a dog, as they say, is man’s best friend. But the “crypto dog” can become your worst enemy if you throw all your bones (ie dollars) into one bowl.

Be careful: the hype around these cryptocurrencies goes beyond all limits. It is imperative to understand that the line between comedy and tragedy is as thin as the line between profit and loss.