“Doomsday plane” landed in court – Picture of the day – Kommersant

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Rostov Region has completed the investigation of a criminal case on the theft of parts of the Il-80 aircraft, also known as the “Doomsday plane.” The accused in the case is 36-year-old resident of Taganrog Zhora Khachunts. According to the investigation, in December 2020, he was able to get to the carefully guarded airfield, got on board the aircraft through the emergency door and stole details for 2.5 million rubles. He himself does not admit guilt, according to his lawyer, there are many gaps in the case, and the accusation is based on two pieces of evidence: DNA traces on the plane’s hatch handle and the testimony of a secret witness.

The Taganrog City Court received a criminal case against a local resident of Zhora Khachunts, accused of stealing aircraft equipment from an Il-80 aircraft (clause “b”, part 4 of article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation; up to ten years in prison). According to the investigation, in December last year, the man, together with persons not identified by the investigation, entered through the emergency door on board the aircraft, dismantled the equipment and subsequently “disposed of it at his own discretion.” The amount of damage caused amounted to more than 2.5 million rubles, the press service of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The Il-80 air command post, also known as the “Doomsday aircraft”, was developed in the late 1980s. The aircraft is designed to evacuate the country’s top military leadership and control the armed forces in a full-scale nuclear war. Detailed information about him is a state secret. There are four such aircraft in Russia. In August, the head of the RF Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, announced that Russian aircraft manufacturers had begun work on a new Doomsday aircraft.

The Il-80 was delivered to the Taganrog-Yuzhny airfield in December 2020 for scheduled modernization work. They were conducted by employees of PJSC “Taganrog Aviation Scientific and Technical Complex named after Beriev” (TANTK).

On December 4, they discovered that 39 radio station units and five more boards from five of the same dismantled units were missing from the plane.

The police opened a criminal investigation into the theft. The Kremlin reacted to the news of the incident – the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that “measures will be taken so that this does not happen again.”

In January, it became known that an unemployed local resident Zhora Khachunts, who had previously been convicted of driving while intoxicated, was suspected of stealing. The man was detained on December 26 for driving without a driver’s license and placed in a special detention center for ten days. After this period, law enforcement officers came to him and said that he had become accused in the case of stealing parts from the “Doomsday plane,” his wife Elena Khachunts told Kommersant.

“After talking with the investigators, they gave me a call, he was shocked and scared. Airplane being stolen from an airplane. It seemed something absurd – what kind of plane, he saw them only in the sky, ”said Ms. Khachunts.

The Taganrog City Court sent Zhora Khachunts to a pre-trial detention center. Subsequently, the preventive measure was repeatedly extended, the last time until January 4, 2022.

Elena Khachunts, in a conversation with Kommersant, emphasized that her husband never had anything to do with the Beriev Aircraft Company, where the plane was located, and “did not even come close to the plant.” She is sure that her husband is innocent.

“There are many unidentified details in the case. For example, the exact date and time of the theft has not been set, so we cannot provide a specific alibi. It has not been established how the abductor entered the airfield, how he removed and removed the heavy parts, where they later went. Moreover, in the case file there is no evidence of the existence of these details in principle, ”says Zhora Khachunts’ lawyer Olga Boyarkina. According to her, the whole case is based on two pieces of evidence – the results of the examination, which found the man’s DNA on the handle of the emergency hatch, and the testimony of a secret witness to whom he allegedly confessed to theft while in the pre-trial detention center.

“DNA traces are not fingerprints, they can be carried by anyone, so the presence of traces does not mean that Khachunts personally touched the plane’s handle,” the lawyer said. “Zhora did not discuss the theft with anyone in the pre-trial detention center, because he did not commit it. If the witness was a real one, then the investigation would not make sense to classify him. We were deprived of the right to conduct a confrontation and compare his stay in the pre-trial detention center during the period when my client was there, ”Olga Boyarkina also emphasized.

Christina Fedichkina, Rostov-on-Don