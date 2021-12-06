Dozhny Depp’s daughter walked the streets without underwear

The daughter of Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, Lily-Rose, walked the streets of sunny Los Angeles without underwear in a translucent top. An overly revealing outfit was condemned by users on the Internet.

In the lens of the paparazzi, the girl got into an orange translucent blouse and a purple miniskirt. The pictures clearly show that the young actress is clearly not wearing a bra. The daring look was complemented by narrow glasses and two tightly braided pigtails.

The girl showed up with her new boyfriend, French rapper Yassin Stein. The couple carefully hides their relationship, but the clever paparazzi caught them together again.

The photo was published by the British tabloid Daily Mail. In the comments under the publication, the readers of the publication did not appreciate the extremely defiant image of the young fashion model.

“Well, this is disgusting”;

“Lord, what a terrible outfit. And she should wear a fucking bra. “

“How unkempt she is”, – they are indignant.

Back in the summer, the 22-year-old model dined at a London restaurant with 29-year-old actor Austin Butler. The couple’s affectionate relationship was obvious, the journalists even found a touching kiss.

Even earlier, Lily-Rose met with actor Timothy Chalamet. Young people have been together since 2018. In April 2020, the actors dispersed. Recently, fans of Lily-Rose, who suspected that the girl had a relationship again, very much hoped that she would return to her ex. But celebrity chose a boyfriend who is very similar to her father in his youth.

Lily-Rose is the infamous actor’s only daughter Depp and musician Vanessa Paradis. Mother and daughter are alike as two drops of water, fans have noted more than once. Lily-Rose a few years ago became a discovery for the advertising of various brands of clothing and cosmetics.

Earlier 5-tv.ru told that Milla Jovovich shared the photo with her eldest daughter.