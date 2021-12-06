Dress Code. The premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” took place in New York. Among the guests – pregnant Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

The world premiere of Adam McKay’s film “Don’t Look Up” took place yesterday in New York. The main actors came to present the picture – Jennifer Lawrence, who is now waiting for her first child, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Lawrence, 31, who is expecting a baby from her husband, Cook Maroney, posed for photographers in a rhinestone Dior dress with a cape and Tiffany & Co. Jennifer’s husband did not accompany her yesterday. DiCaprio was left without the support of the second half – his beloved Camila Morrone also missed the event.



Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio played two scientists who learned that in six months a giant meteorite would collapse on Earth. They wanted to share this news with the whole world, but people refused to believe them.

Despite the fact that both Jennifer and Leo played the main roles in the film, the actress’s fee for the work was less than five million. However, this did not bother her. She explained the difference by the fact that her colleague brings in more box office receipts than she does.

Other notable guests of the premiere include Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, who also starred in the film, and Florence Pugh.



Meryl Streep

Florence Pugh

Jonah Hill and Sarah Brady