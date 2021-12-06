Dry cargo ship ran aground in Sakhalin region

https://ria.ru/20211206/sudno-1762316319.html

The dry cargo ship ran aground in Sakhalin Kholmsk, no one was injured, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergencies told RIA Novosti. RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

VLADIVOSTOK, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The dry cargo ship ran aground in Sakhalin Kholmsk, no one was injured, the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations told RIA Novosti. area, on board the ship Xing Yuan a crew of 12 people, citizens of the PRC. They have not yet requested evacuation. There is also a supply of 103 tons of fuel. The representative of the Marine Rescue Coordination Center of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, in turn, noted that the dry cargo ship was not damaged, the issue of its removal after the storm is being resolved.

