Earth’s black box to be installed in Australia – RBK

Photo: Earth’s Black Box



On the Australian island of Tasmania, by the end of 2022, a “black box” of the Earth will be installed, which records “unbiased” information about the ecological situation on the planet. This is reported by the Australian TV channel.

Researchers from the University of Tasmania, Glue Society and Clemenger BBDO are working on the project. According to the plan, the device will be a monolith of 10x4x3 m made of steel 7.5 cm thick. The box will be installed in a remote location on the west coast of Tasmania.

The “black box” will operate on solar energy, and the batteries will be installed on the roof of the structure. Inside it will be data warehouses where data related to climate change will be downloaded from the Internet. In addition to data on the temperature of the earth and water, the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the extinction of species, the box will record contextual information – newspaper headlines, messages on social networks and news about key events related to the climate situation.

As the channel notes, in the event of a global catastrophe, this device will help those who find it to find out what led to it. However, the developers believe that the “black box” can be beneficial now, as it will record the actions of influential people on the climate issue, which can make them think about their actions.