EU extended sanctions for violation of human rights

The European Union extended sanctions for violation of human rights – RIA Novosti, 12/06/2021

EU extended sanctions for violation of human rights

The European Union for a year – until December 8, 2022 – extended the sanctions regime for “serious violations of human rights”, among the defendants of which … RIA Novosti, 06.12.2021

2021-12-06T13: 08

2021-12-06T13: 08

2021-12-06T14: 24

BRUSSELS, Dec 6 – RIA Novosti. The European Union for a year – until December 8, 2022 – extended the sanctions regime for “serious violations of human rights”, including several Russians. This is stated in a statement by the EU Council. The restrictions will apply to all members of the list, with the exception of one deceased individual. “Thus, the sanctions include 14 individuals and four organizations,” the European authorities said in a statement. The permanent representatives of the EU countries agreed on an extension on November 24. The EU’s global sanctions regime for violations in the field of human rights came into effect on December 8, 2020. Its development was initiated in 2019 by the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, and was first used by the European Union on March 2 against four Russian citizens. At the end of the month, 11 individuals and four organizations, including those from China, Russia, Libya, South Sudan, North Korea, were added to the list. The regime provides for restrictions on violations of fundamental freedoms and human rights, including freedom of conscience, the right to peaceful assembly, and also for genocide, torture, human trafficking, sexual violence. Among the measures of influence – the freezing of assets and economic resources in the EU belonging to the persons on the list, a ban on their entry into Europe or transit through the territory of the Union. MEPs insist on including corruption among the crimes punishable under this regime. At the end of April The Foreign Ministry, in response to the sanctions, published a list of eight EU citizens who were banned from entering Russia. They included, in particular, the head of the European Parliament David Sassoli, as well as the vice-president of the European Commission for European values ​​and transparency Vera Yurova.

