EU plays the role of a pyromaniac firefighter in relations with Ukraine, Le Pen said

WARSAW, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The European Union acts as a pyromaniac firefighter in relation to Ukraine, said the leader of the French National Association Marine Le Pen in an interview with Rzeczpospolita. to the question about the likelihood of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “But I also believe that in this matter the European Union played the role of a pyromaniac fireman. You can say anything, but Ukraine belongs to the sphere of influence of Russia. With attempts to violate this sphere of influence, tensions, fears are created, and the situation that we see today arises, “she said. At the same time, she urged the EU not to try to resist Russia, but “together to fight the real threat hanging over Europe – Islamism.” is going to attack, and statements about “Russian aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. The Russian Foreign Ministry previously noted that Western statements about “Russian aggression” and the opportunity to help Kiev defend itself against it are both ridiculous and dangerous. sides of Russia at the borders of Ukraine. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.

