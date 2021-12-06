Europe will issue new euros. Folk design in the spirit of the times is promised to banknotes

Alexey Kalmykov

BBC

7 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The new face of European banknotes aims to reflect the diversity and values ​​of the EU

The single European currency is changing its face. Twenty years after the first euro cash appeared, the central bank has invited almost half a billion Europeans to participate in the development of a new design.

The stated goals: to reflect on the banknotes the values ​​of the new Europe and extend the life of paper money in the era of bitcoin and non-cash payments.

The European Central Bank has begun redesigning banknotes to bring them “closer to modern Europeans of all ages and backgrounds,” said ECB chief Christine Lagarde.

During the circulation of the euro, the EU went through a debt crisis, lost the UK after Brexit, opened and then closed the borders for refugees. The search for a new identity in the largest political alliance on the planet is leading to discord between its members and a fierce debate over European values. By the way, there are six of them: human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and human rights.

The current euro has been updated quite recently, but the design has hardly changed. Only a piece of 500 euros disappeared, and Malta and Cyprus appeared on the map in connection with the expansion of the eurozone. Otherwise, everything has remained as it was from the very beginning – insipid, abstract and a little symbolic, so as not to offend anyone.

Now the banknotes depict windows, doors and bridges – symbols of the European spirit of openness and cooperation. Moreover, these are not some specific monuments of European architecture, but schematic examples from different eras: classicism, gothic, baroque.

What will be on the new banknotes will become known in 2024.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, The symbolism of bridges and doors is no longer relevant, the ECB decided

The plan is as follows. First, the ECB will conduct focus groups in the eurozone countries and draw up an approximate list of topics for the new design. Then a group of experts (one from each country) will compile a shortlist, and the ECB will ask the population to send proposals on selected topics. This will be followed by a competition of graphic solutions, the results of which will again be presented for public discussion. The last word will remain with the ECB.

The decision to update the banknotes has predictably revitalized social media. The Olympics of Wit kicked off in full force despite Monday morning, and the culture wars for European identity erupted with renewed vigor.

Among the barrage of jokes about bitcoin, there is humor and subtlety. Someone proposes to put on the banknotes a portrait of Janis Varoufakis – a Spartan during the Greco-European debt war, which almost destroyed the eurozone. Others consider the phrase “at any cost” as a worthy motto for new money – the promise of the previous head of the ECB, Mario Draghi, to save the eurozone, no matter what the cost.

Extend the life of your cash euro

Two decades of the euro is a success story, but it does not guarantee a bright future.

Over these 20 years, the eurozone has not lost a single member, but on the contrary, expanded from 11 to 19 countries and challenged the largest economy on the planet – the American one, ending the monopoly of the dollar as the world’s reserve currency.

There are 340 million people living in 19 countries of the eurozone, which is more than in the United States. The currencies of several other countries are pegged to the euro; it plays a key role in the lives of half a billion people and in the further integration of Europe. Of the 27 countries of the European Union, at some point, everyone is obliged to switch to the euro, except for Denmark – but its crown is actually pegged to the single European currency.

Photo author, AFP Photo caption, Half of Europeans can’t imagine their future without cash euros

However, during this time, a new threat of central banks’ monopoly on the issue of means of payment – cryptocurrencies – has appeared on the horizon. The ECB’s counterattack on bitcoin and its main weapon, the digital euro, is still at a very preliminary planning stage.

All the more surprising was the decision to redesign banknotes in the era of the cashless payment boom, only fueled by the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the ECB is confident that the cash will remain a means of payment for a long time, and therefore requires attention and updating. Polls and statistics confirm this.

In 2019, the ECB conducted a large-scale study of payment habits in 17 out of 19 eurozone countries and found that Europeans did not stop loving cash. In stores and among themselves, 73% pay with cash, and in monetary terms, 48% of all payments are cash, 41% are cards.

The situation is gradually changing. If in 2016 32% preferred to pay with cash, then by 2019 there were already 27% of them, while the popularity of non-cash payments increased to 49% from 43%.

Nevertheless, Europeans are not ready to completely abandon cash – 55% answer that they do not want a future without banknotes and coins.