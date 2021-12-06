Europe will issue new euros. Folk design in the spirit of the times is promised to banknotes

Protest in Spain against politicians who are in favor of restricting immigration and the admission of refugees

The new face of European banknotes aims to reflect the diversity and values ​​of the EU

The single European currency is changing its face. Twenty years after the first euro cash appeared, the central bank has invited almost half a billion Europeans to participate in the development of a new design.

The stated goals: to reflect on the banknotes the values ​​of the new Europe and extend the life of paper money in the era of bitcoin and non-cash payments.

The European Central Bank has begun redesigning banknotes to bring them “closer to modern Europeans of all ages and backgrounds,” said ECB chief Christine Lagarde.

During the circulation of the euro, the EU went through a debt crisis, lost the UK after Brexit, opened and then closed the borders for refugees. The search for a new identity in the largest political alliance on the planet is leading to discord between its members and a fierce debate over European values. By the way, there are six of them: human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and human rights.

