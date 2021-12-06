European Parliament calls on to wind up Nord Stream 2 in case of conflict between Russia and Ukraine – International panorama

BERLIN, December 5. / TASS /. The head of the leading faction of the European Parliament – the European People’s Party (EPP) – Manfred Weber called for the winding down of the Nord Stream 2 project in the event of an armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine. With such a statement he made in an interview published on Sunday with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Weber claims that “the threat to Ukraine in light of the recent deployment of Russian troops on the border is real.” “This situation is very alarming, the escalation of the conflict in the east of Ukraine is not ruled out,” he said. According to Weber, the current situation is “a test for NATO and the Western community.”

The MEP expressed the opinion that “the North Atlantic Alliance has made it clear that the Russian action against Ukraine will have a high price.” Weber called on Germany’s new ruling coalition (Social Democratic Party of Germany, Greens and Liberals) to clearly name this “price”. In his opinion, if Russia uses weapons in the region, then the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is over, [его] commissioning excluded. “

Russia’s position

Recently, in Western countries, as well as in Ukraine, there have been statements about a possible Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory. The press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov called such information empty and groundless escalation of tension. Peskov stressed that Russia poses no threat to anyone. At the same time, he did not rule out the possibility of provocations to justify such statements, and warned that attempts to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine by force would have the most serious consequences.

Peskov also assured that Russia is making every possible effort to help Ukraine resolve the conflict in Donbass, while maintaining its adherence to the Normandy format and the Minsk agreements.