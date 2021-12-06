Experts have named the most drinking country in the world Australia

Australia, Denmark and Finland topped the list of the most drinking countries in the world, according to the published Global Study on Drugs and Alcohol (GDR2021). Russia is not mentioned in the study; more than 32,000 respondents from more than 20 countries took part in the survey.

Australians consumed alcohol 26.7 times a year, Danes and Finns 23.8 times each. Least of all resorted to alcohol in Romania (10.6 times a year), New Zealand (10.3 times) and Mexico (8.9). The survey participants consumed alcohol on average twice a week. According to this indicator, France became the leader, followed by New Zealand, and the United States at the bottom of the list.

The study authors also found out how often people who drink alcohol regret it. The highest indicator was in Ireland – 28.4 times per year. In Poland, it was 28.3 times, in New Zealand – 27.4 times, these three states were included in the top three. Least of all the fact that they drank alcohol was regretted by the citizens of Austria (17.7), Finland (17) and Denmark (17).

At the same time, most often the respondents regretted that they drank too much or too quickly. Other popular reasons for worrying about drinking are mixing drinks, drinking other substances with alcohol, and being in the company of many people who drink.