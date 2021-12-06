Experts named the best exchanges to buy Ripple XRP

Analysts at programminginsider.com have named the best exchanges to buy Ripple XRP.

The experts at programminginsider.com named the best exchanges for buying Ripple XRP, first of all, indicating the reason for choosing this particular token for analysis:

Do you know what XRP is? It is one of the most scalable cryptocurrencies today. And many experienced traders consider it a worthwhile investment, especially in the long run. Therefore, we decided to tell you how to buy this cryptocurrency on the most favorable terms. XRP is a cryptocurrency used for cheap and fast transactions on the Ripple network. It is similar to other cryptocurrencies, but its unique advantage is that it is tailored to the needs of the financial services industry. Speaking about his current position in the cryptocurrency market, experts include him in the list of leaders in terms of capitalization and price growth.

The best exchanges to buy were further named Kraken and Binance:

We recommend that you choose Kraken (if you are a US resident) or Binance (if you live in another country). Both of these platforms offer convenient terms of use – no minimum deposit, no trading fees, 9-10 XRP pairs, proper legal regulation, convenient functionality, a wide range of altcoins, and a wide selection of trading instruments.

Also, as an example, it was described in detail how to buy Ripple XRP on Kraken and how to store: