Experts named the best exchanges to buy Ripple XRP

The experts at programminginsider.com named the best exchanges for buying Ripple XRP, first of all, indicating the reason for choosing this particular token for analysis:
Do you know what XRP is? It is one of the most scalable cryptocurrencies today. And many experienced traders consider it a worthwhile investment, especially in the long run. Therefore, we decided to tell you how to buy this cryptocurrency on the most favorable terms. XRP is a cryptocurrency used for cheap and fast transactions on the Ripple network. It is similar to other cryptocurrencies, but its unique advantage is that it is tailored to the needs of the financial services industry. Speaking about his current position in the cryptocurrency market, experts include him in the list of leaders in terms of capitalization and price growth.
The best exchanges to buy were further named Kraken and Binance:
We recommend that you choose Kraken (if you are a US resident) or Binance (if you live in another country). Both of these platforms offer convenient terms of use – no minimum deposit, no trading fees, 9-10 XRP pairs, proper legal regulation, convenient functionality, a wide range of altcoins, and a wide selection of trading instruments.
Also, as an example, it was described in detail how to buy Ripple XRP on Kraken and how to store:
The next logical question is: “How to buy this crypt?” In the guidelines below, we’ll discuss the Kraken exchange as an example, but most similar platforms function the same. Create a profile. The procedure is identical to registering on any online platform, but you will also need to verify your identity by submitting a photo of your passport or driver’s license. Your account will be verified in about 24 hours. Take a close look at the current market situation, analyze charts and news, and consider if this is a good time to buy XRP. When you decide to make an investment, click the Buy Cryptocurrency button. In the “Pay” field, select a payment method, for example, “New debt and credit card”. Be prepared to fill in your card details. Open the “Buy” tab. Select the required currency pair. Enter the amount of fiat currency you want to invest. Check all the options by clicking “Preview”. If everything is correct, click Buy Now. But this was not the last step. When you receive a certain amount of this cryptocurrency, you will need to decide where to store it. There are two approaches. If you plan on actively trading it and speculating on short-term price fluctuations, it will be more convenient to store them in a hot online wallet. But in case it is a long-term investment, it is safer to transfer it to a cold offline wallet, as this will 100% protect your coins from being hacked. All in all, at the moment, when the price of this cryptocurrency is extremely affordable, this is a great chance to invest in it, as it looks like its value will increase in the near future.