Experts talked about the “growth” of Bitcoin by the end of this year

According to crypto trader M. de Poppe, after the collapse of the Bitcoin exchange rate to 42,000 USD, the leading virtual currency will begin to recover its lost positions. In December, its cost will reach 69,000 USD. According to the trader, Bitcoin will use a V-shaped pattern to recover.

Details

De Poppe expressed his conviction that within the framework of the current correction, the virtual currency will not trade below 40% of its maximum rate. Thus, the value of BTC below 41,500 USD will not fall. Despite the fall in the rate to 42,000 USD, the digital currency Bitcoin is still in a bullish trend.

The BTC rate dropped to 42,000 USD on December 4. Its fall has exceeded 20%. As a result, the total capitalization of the cryptocurrency market dropped to USD 2.3 trillion. Due to the collapse of the exchange rate, crypto traders from all over the world lost at least 2.5 billion USD last weekend. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at USD 47,836 (Coinbase data). Over the past month, the value of bitcoin has decreased by 21%.

