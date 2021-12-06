Fastest million: Angelina Jolie breaks Instagram record

https://ria.ru/20210824/dzholi-1747030593.html

MOSCOW, 24 Aug – RIA Novosti. Actress Angelina Jolie has broken the Instagram record for the fastest growing subscribers, according to Techengage. She now has nearly nine million followers and was previously skeptical of social media. The star decided to start an account a few days ago to support the Afghan people who are “losing their ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely.” In the first three hours, Jolie had two million subscribers. She was ahead of actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Rupert Grint. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.

