Fastest million: Angelina Jolie breaks Instagram record
The fastest million: Angelina Jolie broke the Instagram record – Russia news today
Fastest million: Angelina Jolie breaks Instagram record
Actress Angelina Jolie has broken the Instagram record for the fastest growing subscribers, according to Techengage. Now her account has almost nine million … RIA Novosti, 08/24/2021
MOSCOW, 24 Aug – RIA Novosti. Actress Angelina Jolie has broken the Instagram record for the fastest growing subscribers, according to Techengage. She now has nearly nine million followers and was previously skeptical of social media. The star decided to start an account a few days ago to support the Afghan people who are “losing their ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely.” In the first three hours, Jolie had two million subscribers. She was ahead of actress Jennifer Aniston and actor Rupert Grint. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
