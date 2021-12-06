Finnish President told the Times that he appreciates the Russian leader – InoTV

The British newspaper The Times interviewed Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, one of the few Western leaders who manages to maintain good relations with both allies in the democratic camp and with Vladimir Putin. As Niinistö told the newspaper’s correspondent, the Russian president appreciates in people not only respect for himself, but also firmness of character.

“Looking out of a cavernous hall filled with early winter light, Finnish President Sauli Niinistö turns his gaze past the pine trees towards the Baltic coast, where a transparent ice crust begins to creep into the bay. “There is a saying in Finland,” he says. – Do you know when it becomes possible to walk on thin ice? Two weeks after you spot the first fisherman there. “– writes The Times.

As the correspondent of the publication notes, for almost ten years of service as the head of diplomacy “A small country with a huge and unpredictable neighbor, which concentrates fighters, nuclear submarines and rocket launchers near its eastern borders”, 73-year-old Niinistö “Learned to step carefully” – he became, probably, the only Western leader who managed “And charm Donald Trump, and bargain meager concessions from Russian President Vladimir Putin”, with whom he met in person 12 times.

And nevertheless, today the Finnish president is clearly worried, says the British journalist. “In the 70s of the last century, which Niinistö himself calls“ the coldest period of the Cold War, ”he, then a young law student, watched as the United States and the Soviet Union slowly moved towards detente, to which both countries were pushed by the knowledge that that a single careless step on their part could lead to a nuclear apocalypse, – the author writes. – Nevertheless, the Finnish president is convinced that the modern world is a much more dangerous place. And the point is not only that the foundation of international agreements on nuclear weapons laid half a century ago has now begun to crumble, but also that new, unobservable weapons of war have appeared – including artificial intelligence, drones, and hybrid techniques in which migrants and disinformation are used as weapons, which have blurred the dire clarity of mutually assured destruction. “

“In those days, if a person decided to press a button, he or she knew for sure that at that moment the other side would see them and would also press theirs, – explained Niinistho to The Times. – Therefore, there was a balance of terror. Today this is not the case, and after all, the arms agreements concluded after the 70s reflected the need to somehow find a balance for terror. Today there is no balance, only horror remains. “…

Russia and its allies have already shown how new methods of warfare can be used to spread fear in Europe. So, Belarus “With the tacit approval of Putin” shook the European Union, “Sending thousands of migrants to the eastern borders of the bloc”, and today Moscow and Minsk announced joint exercises near the Ukrainian border, despite the fact that there are “Dark rumors of a coup”, and the Russian armed forces have already concentrated a grouping of 90 thousand troops near its border, which “Ukrainian officials submitted as a potential contingent for the invasion”, reminds the correspondent of The Times. Meanwhile, the journalist continues, a new struggle for spheres of influence is outlined in the Far North – after all, the Kremlin, against the background of a rapid rise in average temperatures in the Arctic, began to restore old military bases in the region and create new ones, thus trying to reinforce its “Claims to new shipping zones, as well as rich natural resources lying at the bottom of these zones”…

Due to such tensions, Finland has to geopolitically “balancing on a tight rope “, on the one hand, cooperating with NATO, and on the other, supporting an active Shuttle diplomacy in relations with Moscow, the Times correspondent writes. As the author emphasizes, five weeks ago Niinistö hosted NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who arrived in Helsinki on his first official visit and promised that the door to the alliance was always open for Helsinki – and four days later he arrived in the Kremlin, where he hand to Putin and tried to dissuade him from imposing a timber embargo. However, the Finnish president is no stranger to this – after all, of all Western leaders, only the outgoing Angela Merkel has richer experience in negotiating with Putin, writes a British journalist.

As Niinistö himself admits, the most important lesson he learned from a dozen personal meetings with the Russian president is that Putin “fixated on mutual respect – he despises weakness, but at the same time has a deep need to be taken seriously “, according to The Times. “The most important thing with the Russians is not to discredit them and not to ignore them.”, – quotes the publication of the Finnish leader. As an example, Niinistö cites the ex-mayor of the former Finnish capital Turku, who regularly met with Putin back in the 90s, when he held a relatively low position in the administration of the sister city of Turku St. Petersburg: according to the Finnish president, the Russian leader did not forget that the respect that the mayor showed him, and to this day invites him to visit Moscow.

However, Putin also values “In their sparring partners” and firmness of character. And although after the events of 2014, Finland through the efforts of Niinistö became one of the first countries to recognize the actions of Russia “Illegal occupation”*, this did not cause long-term damage to relations between Moscow and Helsinki, the Times correspondent writes. “There is an old saying in Finland: a Cossack – in this case, a Russian soldier is meant by a Cossack – takes everything that lies badly, – said the Finnish leader in an interview with a journalist. – I think that people from that time, from those centuries, learned from practical experience. So you need to show a firm position “…

So far, the Finnish president’s attempts to halt the militarization of the Arctic through diplomatic means have not been crowned with success – as the ice melts, both Washington and Moscow “Race” are expanding their presence in the region, the Times correspondent notes. But not only Niinistö sensed the threat: Great Britain is also expressing concern, which worries about the western part of the Northern Sea Route, which runs through the so-called Faro-Icelandic border, the author writes. The Finnish leader told a reporter that on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last month, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace asked him for advice on how this milestone could be strengthened.

Niinistö has no doubts about the true intentions of Russia. “They, of course, declare that they want to secure the Murmansk region, that they are building up funds there, strengthening the defense. But, as you know, the ocean has no boundaries. Where will this defense begin and how far will it stretch? The Northern Sea Route, of course, is of strategic importance, and I have no doubt that Russia understands this well and expects to take advantage of it. “– he told the journalist The Times.

As noted in the material of the publication, the recent crisis on the borders of Belarus has exposed another vulnerable point of Europe – its migration policy. Since 1951, people arriving here have been received in accordance with the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees, which was adopted in order to cope with the migration flows that arose due to the Second World War. But, as Niinistö believes, this document is simply not designed for the problems of the current scale, when tens of millions of people are already trying to escape from war and political persecution, and more than one billion more just want to move to the West in search of a better life and personal freedoms. “The fact that people want to find a better life in Europe can be understood, this is all very human, – he said in an interview with the journalist The Times. – But we can’t afford it. And this, too, can be understood. “…

According to the Finnish leader, because of this, there appeared in the European Union “double standarts”: On the one hand, he is devoted to humanitarian values, and on the other, he is simply not able to digest such a number of economic migrants and must find some way to weed out people who are really at risk and protect his external borders. “I think this is a construction task, – he explained to The Times. – If there is no solid land, there is no particular sense in planting additional construction on the site. But whether our land is solid or not, I am personally not sure. “